World's loneliest homes: Five of the most isolated houses including tiny cottage buried in Scottish Highlands

7 April 2023, 11:44 | Updated: 7 April 2023, 11:46

One of the world's loneliest homes is buried in the Scottish highlands (L)
One of the world's loneliest homes is buried in the Scottish highlands (L). Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Could you live in a tiny house tucked away miles deep into the Scottish highlands, or in a tiny, remote island in New York?

While it is normal to crave a getaway trip to an isolated part of the world where nowhere will find you, some properties take it to the next level.

Whether on a piece of land dubbed 'Just Room Enough Island' or being partly a natural cave, here are some of the world's most isolated homes.

San Colombano hermitage - Italy

San Colombano hermitage, Italy
San Colombano hermitage, Italy. Picture: Getty

Not only is San Colombano hermitage one of the most isolated homes in the world, it is also one of the most unique.

Positioned on a cliff edge, this property is located in Leno Valley of Trento Province, northern Italy, right next to lake Lago di San Colombano, the Mirror reports.

The building itself is partly a natural cave, as it is actually excavated into the rock.

It has been hanging 400ft from the ground since the eight century, it is believed, making it incredibly old as well as unique.

Ria d’Etel - France

Ria d’Etel, France
Ria d’Etel, France. Picture: Getty

This tiny white home sits on the Nichtarguer islet along the banks of the Ria d’Etel in Brittany.

Sitting on a tiny island, it is surrounded by turquoise and green waters.

Just Enough Room island - New York, US

Just Enough Room Island, NYC
Just Enough Room Island, NYC. Picture: Alamy

This house is located on such a small, remote island, which has been dubbed 'Just Enough Room Island'.

Actually called Hub Island, it's located in New York City, offering the perfect antidote to the hustle and bustle of the city.

It exists within the 'Thousands Islands' chain in NYC, which was reportedly bought by a rich family who wanted to by holiday home 80-odd years ago.

Read More: Britain’s worst house? Fire-damaged property with skip in garden on sale as ‘fantastic investment’ for £20,000

Island of Elliðae - Iceland

This home is often named the 'World's Loneliest House'
This home is often named the 'World's Loneliest House'. Picture: Getty

Elliðaey, part of the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago south of Iceland, has been completely deserted since the last residents left nearly 100 years ago.

It's believed families who lived on the island relied on fishing and hunting to get by, and is often given the unofficial nickname of the "World’s Loneliest House".

In fact, it's thought that the inside isn't really much of a "home", but rather a hunting lodge.

Read More: Migrants say they'd 'rather go on to the streets and be homeless' than live on new barge for asylum seekers

Glencoe - Scotland

This house is buried miles deep into the Scottish highlands
This house is buried miles deep into the Scottish highlands. Picture: Getty

The Scottish Highlands is known for its vast landscapes, making it the perfect place for an isolated house.

That includes this tiny white house, which is buried in Glencoe, flanked by huge mountains and swathes of grass.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi says he will ‘make it once again’ after leukaemia diagnosis

Israel Palestinians

Why is Jerusalem such a focus of tension in the Middle East?

Gender identity signage (Victoria Jones/PA)

Republicans in US state approve plan to end gender-affirming care for children

Lebanon Israel

Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

File picture of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Two women killed in West Bank attack blamed on Palestinian assailant

April could see highs of 25C, according to a new forecast

Easter Sunday could be warmest day of year so far - with 25C 'mini-heatwave' on the way later this month

Breaking
Marcia Grant.

Boy, 12, charged with murder after death of 60-year-old woman who was hit by car in Sheffield

Brits have been warned about Easter getaway chaos

'Bad Friday' sees Brits brace for travel chaos as holidaymakers face more Dover delays and gridlocked motorways

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of thinking child sex abusers shouldn't go to prison

'It's a skit!': Senior Labour MP defends advert claiming Rishi Sunak does not believe child sex abusers should be jailed

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in east London flat blaze

Marcia Grant

Pictured: Woman who died after being hit by car in Sheffield named - as tributes pour in for 'loving' foster mum

Terror attacks are believed to be planned for Easter Monday, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreeement

'Strong intelligence' terror attacks planned against Northern Ireland police officers on Easter Monday

Lebanon Israel

Israel strikes Lebanon and continues to target Gaza Strip

Former Rep Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from

Tennessee Republicans expel Democrats from state house over guns protest

The TV reboot of iconic 1978 film Grease tackles topics including 'sexual orientation, gender expression and racial identity'.

Greased woke-ness? TV reboot of 1978 film shocks fans with song about white supremacy and non-binary trans characters

A fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a T-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper XXXTentacion in Florida

Three men given life sentences for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Israel launches air strikes after rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon

Coolio

Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio’s death caused by fentanyl, says manager

US rapper Coolio's cause of death has been revealed as a fentanyl overdose as his family vow to celebrate the musician's memory.

US Rapper Coolio's cause of death confirmed as fentanyl overdose as family vow to honour star's memory
United States Afghanistan

Trump faces blame for chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in east London flat blaze

A funeral for one of the last black RAF veterans of World War Two has been moved to a much larger venue in central London, after so many people touched by his story wanted to attend.

Funeral for black WWII hero who died alone moved to RAF Central Church after inundation of mourners
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians Lebanon

Israel hit by barrage of rockets ‘fired by militants in Lebanon’

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Graham was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of the charges against him.

Royal guardsman jailed for selling bullets to undercover police officer he believed was an underworld gangster
Tory MP Mark Spencer has been spared punishment after an official probe failed to determine whether he told colleague that her Muslim faith played a role in her dismissal.

Tory MP Mark Spencer spared punishment after inconclusive inquiry over Nusrat Ghani sacking claims
Nora Forster has passed away

John Lydon's wife Nora Forster dies aged 80 after Alzheimer's battle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit