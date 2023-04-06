Britain’s worst house? Fire-damaged property with skip in garden sold as ‘fantastic investment’ for £20,000

The run-down house is available for an expected £20,000. Picture: Rightmove

By Kendall Field

A fire-damaged boarded up house in Durham with pictures on the listing showing a mattress-filled skip in the garden is being sold as a fix-up ‘project’ with a £20,000 auction guide price.

The house, listed on Rightmove, has a lounge, kitchen and dining room, one bathroom and two bedrooms. It has front and back gardens and off-street parking at the front of the property.

The home is being auction by Pattinson Estate Agents who say it would make “a fantastic investment opportunity for someone looking for a project.

“We anticipate a high level of demand in this wonderful property,” the ad states.

The house is in a small village almost nine miles from Durham.

The house listed on Rightmove is being auctioned for £20,000. Picture: Rightmove

The estate agent expects a "high level of demand" for the "wonderful property" which will be auctioned online with a £20,000 guide price on 21st April.

House prices in the area of Wordsworth Avenue range between £25,000 and £97,000.

The property is boarded up and badly damaged by fire. Picture: Rightmove

Photos show the fire damaged home with missing floorboards and boarded up windows. The website also shows a skip with old mattresses in the garden and overgrown foliage.

The lounge features a fireplace and laminate flooring as well as grassed gardens at the front and rear and off street parking.

Early viewings for the "realistically priced" Council Band A house are encouraged to "avoid disappointment".

The house has two bedrooms and one bathroom and a skip in the garden. Picture: Rightmove

Last month a Scottish house hunter said he had found what he called ‘the worst house in the UK’.

The house in Bradford featured in a hilarious video after the viewer spotted the £15,000 listing.

The bungalow had two rotting sofas in the garden, green moss covering the walls and stones out front, and the door and window frames appear to be caving in.

The house had an interior filled with rubble and "Abandon all hope, you who enter in", with an arrow pointing through the door below.