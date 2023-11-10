Two teenagers charged after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with 'Free Palestine' ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Rochdale Cenotaph graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Twitter/@CallandDei63315

By Kieran Kelly

Two teenagers have been charged after a Cenotaph was daubed with the phrase 'Free Palestine' in Rochdale.

The memorial was sprayed with red paint, yards from the police station in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers were then stationed outside the cenotaph to protect it against further attacks.

The police force confirmed on Friday that two males had been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage. One has also been accused of theft.

Neither have been legally identified due to their ages and both have been released on bail. It is also not clear how old they are.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Round said: "I hope the swift charges provide some reassurance to the public that our investigation is moving at pace.

"I understand the emotional distress that has been caused in the local community by the damage to the cenotaph and our team of detectives will continue working tirelessly to hold those responsible to account."