Group of unruly teenagers slammed after hurling a petrol bomb at firefighters who they lured to decoy fire

A group of teenagers reportedly threw a petrol bomb and a heavy glass bottle at firefighters. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Hannah Holland

A group of teenagers have been accused of putting hard working firefighters' lives at risk after they threw a petrol bomb at firefighters who were lured to a decoy car fire.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have imposed restrictions on call-outs following what was described as the "worst attack" that's happened in years in Tyne and Wear.

The fire service were called to reports of a car on fire in the West Denton area at 6:30pm on Saturday but were instead lured to the scene of a small rubbish fire where they were subjected to what they described as "horrendous abuse".

It's alleged that a group of around six teenagers, around 14-years-old, verbally abused the crew before they hurled glass bottles containing liquid, and stuffed with rags, towards the firefighters.

The glass bottles narrowly missed the firefighters but smashed the inside of their vehicle, leaving shards of glass across the seats.

The teenagers used sandbags to attempt to blockade the street's exit but luckily the firefighters were able to escape with the help of a resident.

Chief fire officer Chris Lowther condemned the "worst attack" in his 26 year career. Picture: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Fire Officer for the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, Chris Lowther, confirmed that they will be seeking criminal action against the attackers with the full support of the police.

In an effort to protect firefighters, an exclusion zone has been put in place in areas of West Denton meaning fires will only be attended with a police escort and full risk assessment, however he assured locals that fires that risk lives and properties would still be attended.

Appealing to those causing the disruption, Mr Lowther said: “Stop. This is not a game. This is risking people’s lives."

Mr Lowther said it is rare for the service to take such drastic action, drawing comparisons with the Meadow Well riots in 1991 in which police and fire services were targeted by large groups of rioting teenagers.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service are appealing to anyone with information about the incidents to contact the police via their website, or by calling 101.