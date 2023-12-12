Tyson Fury's father John in court accused of not paying £82,000 tax bill with boxing champion son

John Fury and Tyson Fury. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Tyson Fury's father was seen outside Chester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a hearing over an £82,000 council tax bill he is said to owe with his son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Fury, 59, is accused of not paying the bill owed on land next to the £1 million Cheshire home he owns along with his sons Tyson, 35, and Shane, 32.

The land has been used to park caravans and motorhomes, the Sun reported. Magistrates could issue a legal order forcing the family to pay the £82,166.85 bill to East Cheshire Council.

If the order was issued and they didn't pay, bailiffs could be sent to seize assets.

Barrister Sarah Robson, a fixed costs specialist at Alpha Court Chambers, told the Sun: "Often, the first time people realise a liability order has been granted is when bailiffs are sent round.

"Cases are often sent to magistrates in batches of hundreds and sometimes thousands, and they are rubber stamped without real scrutiny."

John is said to live at the mansion in Styal, south of Manchester while Tyson, his wife Paris and their seven children live in Morecambe.

Tyson, the WBC heavyweight world boxing champion, is also thought to own properties in the Spanish town of Marbella, and in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury with his father John. Picture: Alamy

John, a former boxer and bare-knuckle fighter, was sent to prison in 2011 for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he gouged a man's eye, leaving him half-blind.

The fight marked the culmination of a 12-year feud that began with an argument over a bottle of beer. John was released in 2015.

The Furys, collectively worth £134 million, have declined to comment on the council tax claim.