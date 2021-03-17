Uber drivers in UK to get guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions

17 March 2021, 06:08

More than 70,000 drivers will be treated as workers under UK employment law
More than 70,000 drivers will be treated as workers under UK employment law. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Uber drivers in the UK are to get a guaranteed minimum wage, holiday pay and pensions.

More than 70,000 drivers, who are now to be treated as workers under UK employment law, are in line for the benefits - which are set to take effect from Wednesday.

Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, described it as "an important day" for drivers in the UK, while trade unions bosses said "Uber had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do the right thing" after a long-running legal battle.

It comes a month after the Uber firm lost a legal battle in the UK, begun in 2016, over drivers' status.

Drivers said they were workers whereas Uber operating companies said drivers were contractors, not workers.

The Supreme Court ruling defined Uber drivers as workers, prompting lawyers to say it meant they would be entitled to workers' rights such as holiday pay and compensation for lost pay.

Uber, which was launched in the UK in 2012, said its drivers will now earn at least the national living wage after accepting a trip request and after expenses.

On average, its drivers earn £17 per hour in London and £14 in the rest of the UK.

All drivers will receive holiday time based on 12.07% of their earnings, which will be paid out on a fortnightly basis.

They will be automatically enrolled in a pension scheme.

The drivers have been told of their new rights.

READ MORE: 'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

READ MORE: Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company

London Uber drivers Yaseen Aslam and James Farrar originally brought claims against the firm, and were "test claimants" in the Supreme Court fight.

They welcomed Uber's decision over pay and conditions, but said the firm had "arrived to the table with this offer a day late and a dollar short, literally".

In a joint statement, they said: "The Supreme Court ruled that drivers are to be recognised as workers with entitlements to the minimum wage and holiday pay to accrue on working time from log on to log off, whereas Uber is committing only to these entitlements to accrue from time of trip acceptance to drop off.

"This means that Uber drivers will be still short-changed to the tune of 40-50%. Also, it is not acceptable for Uber to unilaterally decide the driver expense base in calculating minimum wage. This must be subject to collective agreement."

Uber operating companies had appealed to the Supreme Court after losing three earlier rounds of the legal fight.

Employment tribunals and Court of Appeal judges had ruled against Uber - and Supreme Court judges unanimously dismissed Uber's appeal.

GMB, the union for Uber drivers, says the company has finally done the right thing.

Mick Rix, GMB national officer, said: "Uber had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do the right thing, but finally they've agreed to follow the ruling of the courts and treat their drivers as workers."

He added: "GMB has consistently said we are willing to speak face to face to Uber about its treatment of drivers - our door remains open.

"Other gig economy companies should take note - this is the end of the road for bogus self employment."

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said it would "check the small print of this offer", which it feels is "a big step in the right direction" from Uber.

She said that gig economy workers deserve to be treated with "dignity at work, and to be given the same basic rights as everybody else".

A spokesman for law firm Leigh Day, which represents more than 4,000 Uber drivers in workers' rights claims, said: "This is an important decision, not just for the Uber drivers who have been fighting for workers' rights for over five years, but for the whole of the gig economy."

He also claimed that drivers had yet to be properly compensated by Uber for its failure to provide paid holiday and the national minimum wage.

Mr Heywood said: "Uber drivers will receive an earnings guarantee, holiday pay and a pension, and will retain the flexibility they currently value.

"Uber is just one part of a larger private-hire industry, so we hope that all other operators will join us in improving the quality of work for these important workers who are an essential part of our everyday lives."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man crosses the street while fire is seen in front of a road barricade that prevents security forces from advancing in Mandalay, Myanmar (AP)

Death toll mounts in Myanmar but protesters remain defiant

People wearing face masks walk by the headquarters of the Bank of Korea in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

South Korean capital orders coronavirus tests for all foreign workers
ankle tag

Policing minister Kit Malthouse opens door to GPS tags on those who harass women
Marilyn Hartman (Chicago Police Department/AP)

‘Serial stowaway’ suspect arrested for trespass at Chicago airport
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlour

Eight dead after shootings at Atlanta massage parlours

Plaintiffs’ lawyers and supporters hold rainbow flags and a banner outside a court building

Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage ruled unconstitutional by court

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair grilled Lisa Nandy of Labour's Trident stance

Eddie Mair scrutinises Lisa Nandy over Labour's 'inconsistent' Trident stance
Ash Sarkar opens up to LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

Ash Sarkar opens up on LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case
The caller said the plans would not make her feel safer

Caller says an 'invisible force' of police outside clubs won't make her feel safer
Nick asked the Foreign Secretary about the Cheltenham festival

Nick Ferrari presses Dominic Raab over Cheltenham Festival 'mistake'
The JCVI member said it was 'baffling' pausing the use of the jab

JCVI member brands decision by EU countries to pause Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'baffling'
Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

Sarah Everard: Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey condemns Khan's 'failure' to handle vigil

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London