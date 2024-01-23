Italian football side Udinese ordered to play one match without fans after goalkeeper Mike Maignan racially abused

23 January 2024, 15:20

AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan
AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An Italian football side has been ordered to play a match behind closed doors after its fans racially abused opposition goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maignan's side AC Milan walked off the pitch on Sunday after their French international goalkeeper reported hearing monkey noises from a section of the crowd at the Stadio Friuli.

The game resumed about ten minutes later, before resuming ten minutes later. Milan won 3-2.

Serie A, the Italian league, said Udinese must play their next game without any fans as a punishment for the racist abuse.

Maignan said after the game that football authorities had to change the way they responded to abuse incidents.

"This shouldn't exist in the world of football, but unfortunately for many years this is a recurrence," he told Milan TV.

Read more: 'I'd love one of my daughters to be a commentator': Rishi Sunak weighs in after abuse of female sport pundits

Read more: Kyle Walker breaks silence after claiming 'relationship with Lauryn Goodman meant nothing'

Mike Maignan
Mike Maignan. Picture: Alamy

"With all the cameras present and sanctions for these things, something must be done to change things.

"We all have to react, we must do something because you can't play like this."

Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer is consoled by Mark Robins at the end with fans gestures during the Sheffield Wednesday FC v Coventry City FC sky bet EFL Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, 20 January 2024
Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer is consoled by Mark Robins at the end with fans gestures during the Sheffield Wednesday FC v Coventry City FC sky bet EFL Championship match at Hillsborough Stadium, 20 January 2024. Picture: Alamy

It came on the same weekend as a similar incident in England. Coventry's Kasey Palmer said he received similar racist abuse during his side's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The game at Hillsborough was stopped for several minutes while match officials spoke to both managers.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, the game's governing body, said there should be harsher punishments moving forward.

"As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists," he said in a Fifa post on social media.

"Fifa and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!

"The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday's events have my undivided support.

"We need ALL the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society."

Football's anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out praised Kasey Palmer and Mike Maignan for their bravery in calling out "yet more disgusting racist behaviour".

"Now it’s up to authorities and clubs to punish those responsible, but if clubs cannot prevent this happening, they too should face consequences," the group said.

"We welcome stronger and more meaningful punishments, as called for by Fifa.

"It cannot be on the players to solve this. We wish it were not the case, but they are already showing courage under extreme distress and emotional trauma. They need support with actions not words," Kick It Out concluded.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with FIFA World Club Cup Trophy after Man City win 4-0 the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, Jeddah
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with FIFA World Club Cup Trophy after Man City win 4-0 the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Manchester City and Fluminense at King Abdullah Sports City on December 22, 2023, Jeddah. Picture: Alamy

Milan and city rivals Inter have both publicly supported Maignan, Serie A said it "condemns all forms of racism", while France striker Kylian Mbappe said "enough is enough".

"You are very far from being alone Mike Maignan. We are all with you. Still the same problems and still NO solution. Enough is enough. NO TO RACISM," Mbappe posted on X.

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright applauded the "solidarity" in the Milan side and urged teams to "keep walking off" when they hear abuse and called for stronger sanctions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Frank Farian created groups Boney M (left) and Milli Vanilli (right).

Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82 at Miami home

Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations

Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

One person in Wales called an ambulance because they had 'eaten more kebab than I'm used to'

Diner who ‘ate too much kebab’ rang 999 - as ambulance service urges public to only call in an emergency

Grace O'Malley-Kumar (main) died a hero trying to protect her friend Barnaby Webber(top r) from triple killer Valdo Calocane

Grace's final moments: Family weep as they hear how Nottingham stab victim died heroically trying to protect her friend

People stand at the site of a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Seven dead and dozens wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv

A United Airlines jetliner

United Airlines boss says firm will consider alternatives to Boeing’s next plane

Stephen Bear in the TikTok video and (r) after being released from prison

Disgraced Stephen Bear breaks silence with bizarre TikTok after being released from prison

The incident is believed to be isolated, according to police.

Murder investigation launched after man, 30, dies in suspected road rage incident - as 18-year-old arrested

Farmers gather to protest

Woman dies and two people injured at French farmers’ protest barricade

APTOPIX Shootings Illinois

Suspect in killing of eight in suburban Chicago fatally shot himself, police say

A party flag

German court rules far-right party ineligible for funding because of ideology

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to demolish her family's spa

Demolition begins on Captain Tom's family's spa as boxes of equipment cleared out days before deadline to knock it down

A clash between the pianist and tourists has sparked outrage online.

Clash between pianist and Chinese tourists sparks fury as they angrily demand their faces are hidden

A row has developed between Labour and the Conservatives.

UK struck Houthis because rebels 'pose imminent threat', PM says as Keir Starmer backs military action

Leicester Square

Victims of Leicester Square anti-Semitic attack demand police apology after 'being told to calm down on the phone'

Rescuers search in rubble after the earthquake

Three dead and more than 100 homes damaged in earthquake in western China

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Deadly attack on Israeli army in Gaza kills at least 21 soldiers

An aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday

Thirty-one people dead and more missing after landslide, says Chinese state media

Stefan Farbrother was jailed for 18 years

Paedophile jailed after subjecting child to five-year campaign of rape and sexual abuse

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gets rights to The Rock name and joins board of WWE owner

More police are facing scrutiny after their details were checked against a national database

Officers face more criminal investigations after details put through national police database
Noel Gallagher has split with Sarah MacDonald

Noel Gallagher 'wants to cycle past ex-wife's mansion shouting that she didn't take his bike from him' in £20m divorce
Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries

Trial starts in Amsterdam of suspects accused in 2021 killing of crime reporter

Calocane admitted to killing the two students and school caretaker.

Nottingham attacks victim was a ‘hero’ who died 'fighting to save her friend’, family says as killer’s plea is accepted
Michael Owen prays for a cure for his son's condition

Michael Owen 'goes to bed praying every night' for cure for blindness that ended his son's football career dream
Jeremy Hunt

Lower borrowing than expected 'could pave the way for tax cuts' in Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit