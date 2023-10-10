UEFA confirms UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 - with three million tickets expected to be up for grabs

The UK and Ireland will host Euro 2028, it has been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK and Ireland's bid to host Euro 2028 has been formally approved, UEFA has announced.

Euro 2028 will be held in England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales with ten stadiums across the five nations to host matches.

The UK and Ireland’s bid to host the tournament was officially approved after they put their case forward to the UEFA's executive committee on Tuesday morning.

Analysts have projected the championships will provide a £2.6bn boost to the host nation economies.

It comes after Turkey pulled out of the bidding process last week, leaving the UK and Ireland to bid unopposed.

The UEFA announcement also confirmed that Italy and Turkey will host Euro 2032 after the two nations put forward an unopposed joint bid.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, St James' Park and Everton's new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock were among the English venues included in the final bid submission in April.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin's Aviva Stadium and a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast are also set to host matches during the championships.

Wembley is expected to host the Euro 2028 final. Picture: Alamy

Approximately three million tickets are set to be up for grabs thanks to a higher than average stadium capacity, which is more than any available at previous European Championships.

It comes ahead of next year’s Euro 2024, which will be hosted by Germany after winning the bid against Turkey.

Issues surrounding the redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast will need to be resolved before the 2028 tournament, among other remaining issues, now that the bid had been approved.

It will mark the third time England is involved in hosting the championships after it hosted Euro 96 and was among the 11 countries to stage the continent-wide Euro 2020.

The announcement was made on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The tournament will take place in June and July 2028 and games will be held at six stadiums in England, as well as four across Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Cardiff is expected to host the opening match, while Wembley is expected to host the final, and potentially both semi-finals.

Reacting to the announcement, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, said: "Football is Scotland’s national game and a powerful force for good in communities right across the country.

"It is this combination which underpinned the Scottish Government’s support for the successful joint bid.“Hosting the Euros in Scotland will provide a range of opportunities, not only through the economic benefits of visiting fans, but through a strong legacy programme that will help grow a more inclusive and diverse game right across the country.

“The legacy vision of ‘Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future’ captures the positive impact football has in our communities. Scotland has proven experience in hosting major events and I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Scottish FA, Glasgow Life, and all other bid partners to deliver a welcoming, exciting and safe Euro 2028."