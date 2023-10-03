UK government to rent prison spaces abroad as overcrowding reaches breaking point

3 October 2023, 19:18 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 19:37

UK prisoners to be sent abroad says Justice Secretary as prison overcrowding reaches breaking point
UK prisoners to be sent abroad says Justice Secretary as prison overcrowding reaches breaking point. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The government is planning to rent prison spaces abroad in a bid to ease overcrowding in UK jails, the Justice Secretary has revealed

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Chalk said the plans to send prisoners to foreign countries were still in their "early stages".

He added the new measures would “lock up the most dangerous offenders for longer where that is necessary to protect the public”.

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman labelled human rights protections currently in place "criminal" during her keynote speech at the conference on Tuesday.

She added the government is set to bring forward legislation to stop registered sex offenders from changing their identities.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Chalk said the plans to send prisoners to foreign countries were still in their "early stages".
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Chalk said the plans to send prisoners to foreign countries were still in their "early stages". Picture: LBC / Alamy

The changes the government hopes to put in place where prisoners are concerned would require new laws to be introduced “when parliamentary time permits”.

No specific timeframe has yet been set out.

Chalk added the measures would be similar to those currently used by nations including Norway.

Approximately 650 prisoners convicted in Norway were sent to the Netherlands to serve their sentences between 2015 and 2018.

Read more: Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses Human Rights Act as the 'Criminal Rights Act'

Read more: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says taxes are ‘too high’ in Britain - but can’t say when they might come down

Chalk did not confirm which countries the UK was looking to establish the rental scheme with.

However, the locations would be selected on the basis of nations whose prison systems met British standards.

Speaking from the Tory Party conference, Mr Chalk said: “I can tell you today that we also intend to look at the Norwegian example and explore renting overseas capacity.”

The government purchased the Bibby Stockholm to house immigrants which was docked off Portland, Dorset, UK.
The government purchased the Bibby Stockholm to house immigrants which was docked off Portland, Dorset, UK. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The party said the plans would “put public protection first and help provide additional capacity for our prison service in a safe and sustainable way”.

Mr Chalk said: “We are rolling out the largest prison expansion programme since the Victorian era.

“We have brought online over 5,000 more places – in brand new prisons like HMP Fosse Way, with more on the way. Modern, secure, decent prisons with rehabilitation at their core.

"And we’re expanding and refurbishing existing prisons and hiring thousands more prison officers.

Following the comments, the Howard League for Penal Reform, the world's oldest penal reform charity, called the move "a national embarrassment".

Andrea Coomber KC (Hon.), Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “This is a national embarrassment and one that should come to symbolise the misguidance and misdirection characterising prisons policy in England and Wales for decades.

The party said the plans would “put public protection first and help provide additional capacity for our prison service in a safe and sustainable way”.
The party said the plans would “put public protection first and help provide additional capacity for our prison service in a safe and sustainable way”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“Governments of both colours have tried to punish and imprison their way out of answering society's hardest questions. In truth, the solutions to crime lie outside the criminal justice system – in housing, education, employment and healthcare – but too many politicians have chosen instead to waste finite resources and overcrowd prisons to breaking point.

“The Howard League has not been alone in raising the alarm. Voices from across the criminal justice system have become louder and louder, not least those of people living and working in prison.

"Now the political response to a prison system on its knees is not to ease pressure on that system, nor to invest in improvements at home, but instead to waste taxpayers’ money on renting prison cells abroad.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former president Donald Trump

Judge deals Donald Trump a setback over fraud trial evidence

Henry Cuellar

US Congressman back at work after armed carjacking in Washington DC

Exclusive
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick joins Andrew Marr

Net migration 'far too high' since Brexit due to 'wrong decisions' taken by Tory government, minister tells LBC

Andrew Boff said Suella's speech was making the Tory party look "transphobic and homophobic"

Tory London Assembly member Andrew Boff kicked out of Suella Braverman's speech for 'heckling'

Craig N. Ross Jr

Fingerprint on ransom note leads police to missing girl and kidnap suspect

Donald Trump

Donald Trump demands Republicans cancel remaining presidential primary debates

Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party Conference

General election 'not what the country wants', says Rishi Sunak despite party clashes and rows over HS2

Ross has been charged with kidnapping of the first degree.

Pictured: Suspect in kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena in New York

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

Human rights act should be 'criminal rights act', Braverman claims as Tory frogmarched out for 'softly-spoken heckling'

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Teresa Hanson has been sentenced to life in prison

Woman who stabbed her husband of 34 years through the heart then went back to chopping onions jailed for life

Nigeria Refinery Explosion

Explosion at illegal oil refinery site ‘kills at least 15’ in Nigeria

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper's final moments

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper before fatal shooting

Jack Pointer Mackenzie toured with JLS from 2009 until 2021

JLS 'original member' dies age 35 as Aston Merrygold shares heart-wrenching tribute

A viral TikTok video shows a figure removing the protest signs plastering the shop front.

Mysterious figure seen taking down protest signs from store where shopkeeper filmed 'throttling' suspected shoplifter

The hummus was meant for popular restaurants such as Nando's and The Ivy

Factory worker jailed after lacing hummus made for Nando's and The Ivy with rubber gloves and metal ring pulls

Latest News

See more Latest News

Conservative Susan Hall has been accused of deploying "dog-whistle" politics in her bid to be London's mayor after claiming Jews are "frightened" under Labour's Sadiq Khan.

Sadiq Khan hits back at 'xenophobic' comments from Tory rival suggesting Jewish people are frightened of him
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

At least two dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

School Shooting-Michigan

Parents of US boy who killed four fellow students to face manslaughter trial

Residents furious over plans for 300ft-high 'Las Vegas Sphere' in East London

Residents furious over plans for 300ft high 'Las Vegas Sphere' set to land in East London

A bomb disposal expert works next to a car after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkey detains nearly 1,000 following suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Sunak has refused to budge on whether HS2's northern leg has been scrapped

'Not going to be forced into making decisions': Rishi Sunak refuses to clarify future of HS2 northern leg
The group of shoplifters had tried to make off with goods worth £3,000 from an Essex Tesco

Thieves trying to steal '£3,000 of high-value goods from Tesco' thwarted by covert investigators on their lunch break
Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

'Looks like I got my first kill': Chilling words of boy, 13, who admitted killing grandmother with her own car
More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit