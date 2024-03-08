The UK is the second most miserable place in the world - with one central Asian country taking top spot

8 March 2024, 16:54

The report found that UK mental wellbeing levels in 2023 had not recovered from pre-pandemic levels.
The report found that UK mental wellbeing levels in 2023 had not recovered from pre-pandemic levels. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The UK has earned second place for being the most miserable country in the world, a "worrying" new mental wellbeing report has found out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With Covid and the cost-of-living crisis, it is more than understandable why struggling Brits are gloomy, with the UK just missing out on top spot for the most miserable.

The UK landed 70th out of 71 for overall mental wellbeing, earning an average score of 49, classifying the UK as distressed or struggling - comparatively low to the average global score of 65.

The report found that UK mental wellbeing levels in 2023 had not recovered from pre-pandemic levels, according to researchers at the US-based Sapien Labs think tank.

35 per cent of respondents in the UK said they were struggling with their wellbeing.

Read more: UK has second highest rate of cocaine use in the world, figures show

Read more: New travel rules in 25 EU countries such as Greece and Spain - but some British holidaymakers will be exempt

Overall, the highest proportion of people who said they were not coping lived in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Also struggling are young adults and poorer families who have endured two economic recessions in just four years.
Also struggling are young adults and poorer families who have endured two economic recessions in just four years. Picture: Sapien Labs

Whilst wellbeing for those over 65 has remained steady, 18-24-year olds across eight English-speaking countries' mental health has shown the least improvement since 2020.

Also struggling are young adults and poorer families who have endured two economic recessions in just four years, the cost of living crisis and rising rent and house prices.

Another issue making Brits miserable is the lack of trust for political leaders, such as chaos in Westminster, changing prime ministers and partygate.

Across all age groups, the study found that eating extra-processed goods results in much worse mental wellbeing.

60 to 70 per cent of food eaten in the UK is extra processed, with over half of Brits eating it daily reported feeling distressed, compared to 18 per cent who rarely or never do.

Read more: Ultra-processed food linked to 32 different health problems including cancer, heart disease, diabetes and early death

In the eight English-speaking countries tracked since 2019, the average Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) fell by 8% from 2019 and 2020.

On the other side of the globe, only 26 per cent of people in Tajikistan, Bangladesh and Syria said they were distressed or struggling.

Yemen scored better than the UK, Ireland, and Australia, scoring 59 for mental wellbeing - even though 21.6 million people need humanitarian assistance.

Countries that scored the highest for wellbeing include poorer countries in Africa and Latin America, as well as the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka and Tanzania.

The number of people who said they were distressed or struggling increased from pre-pandemic years to 2023, and has shown little change for all 71 countries.

Conducting the study, scientists said: "Overall, the insights in this report paint a worrying picture of our post-pandemic prospects and we urgently need to better understand the drivers of our collective mental wellbeing such that we can align our ambitions and goals with the genuine prosperity of human beings."

Across all age groups, the study found that eating extra-processed goods results in much worse mental wellbeing.
Across all age groups, the study found that eating extra-processed goods results in much worse mental wellbeing. Picture: Alamy

Taking first place for the most miserable is Uzbekistan - a country situated in central Asia.

The UK government advises against travelling to Uzbekistan's border with Afghanistan, unless essential.

17 per cent or so who live there are under the poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank.

Over half a million people across 71 countries responded, with experts finding that low scores for richer countries were down to early-age smartphone use, eating highly processed food and loneliness.

The study also focused on mood and outlook, motivation and drive, social self, adaptability and resilience, mind-body connection, and cognition.

Yemen scored better than the UK, Ireland, and Australia, scoring 59 for mental wellbeing - even though 21.6 million people need humanitarian assistance.
Yemen scored better than the UK, Ireland, and Australia, scoring 59 for mental wellbeing - even though 21.6 million people need humanitarian assistance. . Picture: Sapien Labs

What do the scores mean?

Data was collected via the MHQ assessment, with scores ranging from -100-200.

Scores under zero represent distressed or struggling

Between zero and 50 meant enduring and 50-100 means managing,

Scores between 100 and 200 meant succeeding or thriving.

Dr Tara Thiagarajan, Sapien Labs Founder and chief scientist, the Daily Mail that there was a reporting bias as the survey was only open to people who had Internet access in each country

This meant that within a less developed country, people surveyed likely also were more well-off and educated, making them more similar to people in developed countries.

Iran Protests UN

Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ that killed Mahsa Amini, UN report says

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

