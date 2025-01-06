Met Office issues new snow warnings as map reveals where blizzard will hit over next few days

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for nearly all parts of the UK, with heavy rain and snow leading to travel disruption. Picture: Getty/The Met Office

By Asher McShane

Parts of England and Wales will be by further heavy snow this week, with new weather warnings issued lasting until the end of Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A rare yellow snow and ice warning for South West England, the West Midlands, the North West and much of Wales will be active from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Another snow alert was also announced by the Met Office covering southern England, including South London on Wednesday from 9am to midnight.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended their amber cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

The freezing conditions have sparked warnings of "significant impacts across health and social care services" over the coming days.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow across southern parts of England

Wednesday 0900 – 2359



Disruption is possible but there remains a chance that the rain/snow will stay across the English Channel



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/732U4Re90A — Met Office (@metoffice) January 6, 2025

Brits faced travel chaos this morning as heavy rain and snow sparked "extensive flooding" and yellow weather warnings for large parts of the UK.

Up to 65 flood warnings across England had been issued by the Environment Agency as of 6am on Monday, meaning flooding is expected in those areas.

At least 262 flood alerts remain in place, meaning flooding is possible.

The Met Office has issued up to seven yellow weather warning alerts as severe weather batters Britain.

It said that much of the north and west of the UK face an icy start to the morning, with further rain, sleet and snow expected in some areas.

Areas affected include the North East England, North West England, Yorkshire and Humber.

Read more: What is the Cold Weather Payment and are you eligible?

Read more: Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos as heavy snow sees two major airports close runways

Snow has caused major travel disruption. Picture: Getty

Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, the West Midlands and northern Wales could also be impacted.Outbreaks of rain are expected across southern parts of Wales and central England with surface water flooding that “may lead to difficult travelling conditions”.

The East Midlands, North West England, Yorkshire and Humber, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, West Midlands and Wales, are bracing for heavy rain and thawing snow, leading to some flooding in some instances, until around 8am.

Stranded vehicles and power cuts are also expected under the warnings.

Parts of the M5, M50 and M1 have been closed due to flooding, heavy snow, with crashes and stranded vehicles left on the major roads.

Have you awoken to any fresh #UKSnow this morning?



A further slight covering of snow is possible in the coming hours which may give some difficult travelling conditions ❄️



Warnings remain in place so stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kurLMpwPcK — Met Office (@metoffice) January 6, 2025

National Highways said “extensive flooding” has also forced the M5 south to close near Gloucester.

Rural parts of Britain also face being cut off, with up to an additional 15cm of snow fall, according to the Met Office.

Major airports have had their runways closed, including at Manchester and Liverpool airports, following heavy snow over the weekend and early Monday morning.

Leeds Bradford Airport also warned passengers on Sunday night that disruption from the weather is likely to persist into Monday.