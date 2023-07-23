Flood warning as torrential rain sweeps UK halting major sports events and festivals

23 July 2023, 15:49

Flood warnings and alerts are in place.
Flood warnings and alerts are in place. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Flood alerts have been issued across northern England as heavy rain continues to sweep across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A large band of rain is set to sit across the central swathe of the UK, particularly northern England and Wales, for much of the day, the Met office said.

Among the 12 areas to receive alerts for flooding were Merseyside, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire. There were also isolated alerts in Leicestershire and Middlesbrough.

A flood warning was also issued for the River Wyre near Catterall, north of Preston.

The torrential downpours have already hit major sporting events taking place in north-west England this weekend, including the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford and the Open Championship at Hoylake.

Meanwhile, Bluedot Festival, taking place over the weekend at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, announced it was unable to accommodate Sunday day ticket holders, as arena conditions allowed the programme to go ahead "but only for people already here".

Read more: Summer holiday washout: Torrential downpours set to batter UK as month's worth of rain to fall in 48 hours

Read more: Flights to Rhodes cancelled as terrified Brits flee raging wildfires - with families left without food and water

Marco Petagna, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Certainly localised flooding is quite possible. The rain warning we have out now until midnight certainly suggests the potential for standing water on the roads, so journey times could be impacted, and there could be some disruption for local bus and train services."

He added more wet and windy weather was due to arrive from the west in the middle of next week, with the outlook "staying unsettled" and thunderstorms and further flood risk possible.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said "minor surface water flooding impacts" were possible but that the overall flood risk for England and Wales is "very low" for the next five days.

The UK is on track to have its dullest July on record, with noticeably fewer amounts of sunshine than average over the month.

Flights to Rhodes cancelled as terrified Brits flee raging wildfires

It comes in a sharp contrast to the fierce heatwave continuing to take over Europe.

Terrified Brits have been forced to flee their hotels as a blaze sweeps across the Greek island of Rhodes, with it having fast become the largest fire evacuation in Greek history.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island's mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island's central-eastern side.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Weather

Search ends to find survivors from India landslide triggered by monsoon

Israel Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu recovering after emergency heart procedure

Russia Ukraine War

Russia renews attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa

The Titan submersible is likely to have “collapsed in milliseconds”

'Ticking time bomb' Titan sub would have 'collapsed in milliseconds' and 'killed passengers instantly'

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Voting under way as Spain holds early general election

The music festival was swiftly cancelled after the event

The 1975 cancel Indonesia and Taiwan shows after LGBT controversy

Images of Ms Bulley have been used on dating sites

'Sick' scammers use photos of Nicola Bulley on shocking fake dating site profiles

Tourists have been forced to flee Rhodes

Flights to Rhodes cancelled as terrified Brits flee raging wildfires - with families left without food and water

Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) raises a ballot (Heng Sinith/AP)

Cambodian prime minister expected to win landslide amid suppression claims

President Joe Biden adjusts his jacket after putting it on as he arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Joe Biden to establish monument for lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Barbenheimer is the latest trend to sweep the movie industry

'I did the Barbenheimer double billing. Both films are great - but don’t watch them together'

Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijoo, left, shakes hands with Spain’s prime minister and Socialist candidate Pedro Sanchez (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Spain’s voters to deliver verdict as country goes to the polls

Israel Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having pacemaker fitted

Starmer has reportedly urged Khan to 'reflect' on the controversial expansion plan

Khan's Ulez U-turn? Mayor 'reviewing' expansion plans after 'constructive' talks with Starmer

India Manipur Ethnic Violence

Thousands protest over assault of women paraded naked in Indian border state

Russia Gunman Killed

Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tourists blamed holiday companies for leaving them 'hung out to dry'

'My son, 9, said he doesn't want to die': Tourists flee Greek island hotels amid fires in 95F heat
Israeli flags as people walk along the road

Thousands march on Jerusalem as former officials beg Netanyahu to halt overhaul

Iraq protest

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over burning of Koran in Denmark

Greece Wildfires

Resorts evacuated as blaze rages out of control on Greek island of Rhodes

Oliver Rock, 42, has pleaded not guilty to intent to cause criminal damage

Just Stop Oil protester who said 'going to prison won't stop me' denies filling fire extinguishers with paint
The music festival was swiftly cancelled after the event

Festival cancelled after 1975's Matty Healy kisses band member and makes speech about Malaysia's LGBT ban
Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter 'claims credit for father's charity award' amid ongoing backlash over pool complex
Russian rocket fired against Ukraine

Ukraine drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as Russian strikes kill eight

Getaway chaos has begun

Getaway chaos begins: Traffic jams build as airports pack out and train strikes bring summer rush to standstill
A collapsed tree on a car

Three killed in Serbia as second deadly storm hits Balkans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit