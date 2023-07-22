Summer holiday washout: Torrential downpours set to batter UK as month's worth of rain to fall in 48 hours

22 July 2023, 12:23 | Updated: 22 July 2023, 12:32

There will be a rainy start to the summer holidays
There will be a rainy start to the summer holidays. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Torrential rain is set to sweep the UK this weekend, marking the beginning of a summer holiday washout.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office said some areas will see "heavy and persistent" rain on Saturday, especially over high ground in the west.

It also issued an urgent warning for Sunday across parts of northern England and Wales, predicting a month's worth of rain would be on the way over the weekend.

The entire first two weeks of the holidays are set to be a washout across the UK, but there are signals that indicate during the second week of August the weather could start to become more settled.

It comes as millions of families are expected to take to the roads over the weekend for a day trip or holiday, according to the RAC.

The UK is seeing poor weather due to the position of the jet stream - which is also pushing high pressure to the south where parts of Europe are seeing a heatwave.

Read more: Brits finally set to bask in sunshine but will have to wait until the last week of the summer holidays

Read more: When will warmer weather return to the UK? Met Office makes new forecast for August

Rachel Ayers, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "At the moment it's divided, we sit on the cold side of the jet to the north of it, we've got low pressure coming.

"It can stay like this for quite a while as it has been for the last few weeks.

"It's hard to say when it will all break down, it's not looking like anything will soon.

"The heatwave is starting to ease a little in parts of Europe, but now the focus is moving to Italy and Greece away from Spain."

She added: "Looking at a longer range, it will be cool and changeable, into the second week of August it could be a little more settled.

"But it doesn't mean we're not going to see any settled interludes in the meantime, on Tuesday we've got a nudge of high pressure which means showers will be less heavy and more isolated, so it'll bring a more settled day.

"The overall picture for the next couple of weeks is mostly damp and no prolonged spells of settled weather or above average temperatures."

Despite colder weather conditions sticking around in the UK, the rest of Europe is still facing the worst of the Charon heatwave.

Greece is bracing for more intense heat over the weekend, with highs of 45C on the cards.

People have been advised to stay at home and tourist sites remain shut as wildfires continue to take over.

It could turn into Greece's hottest July weekend in 50 years, one of the country's top meteorologists said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A collapsed tree on a car

Three killed in Serbia as second deadly storm hits Balkans

Grain

Russia under pressure at UN to avert global food crisis over Ukrainian grain

Rescuers on the water

Body found in river believed to be that of two-year-old lost in flash flood

Jamie Foxx spoke out for the first time on Instagram

'I went to hell and back': Emotional Jamie Foxx speaks out for first time since hospitalisation

Iraq protest

Protesters try to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone over burning of Koran in Denmark

Vox supporter

Spanish election could put far-right back in office for first time since Franco

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Chinese fighters

China sends warplanes towards Taiwan ahead of military exercises

Election 2024 DeSantis

DeSantis says Capitol riot was not an insurrection but a ‘protest’

Russia ship opens fire

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Brazil Mining Settlement

Brazilian petrochemical company agrees to pay £277m to city affected by mining

Donald Trump

Trial date set for next May in Trump’s classified documents case

APTOPIX France Paris Blast

Third person dies after explosion and collapse of Paris building in June

Biden Artificial Intelligence

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other firms agree to AI safeguards

Protests in Tehran

Thousands of Muslims protest over Koran desecration in Sweden

Bisexual men are perceived as more masculine than straight men

Bisexual men sound more masculine than straight men, study claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guatemala Elections

Police in Guatemala search party offices of progressive presidential candidate

David Frost has urged the Tories to scrap the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Conservatives urge Rishi Sunak to scrap 2030 ban on petrol car sales after Ulez blamed for Labour by-election loss
Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Navy First Female Chief

Biden picks female admiral to lead navy, official says

Tailbacks and delays on the roads as families try to get away

Delays hit families trying to get away at start of school summer holidays, as Dartford Crossing blocked by crash
James Cofer reacted with sadness to his wife's pregnancy news

Father who repeatedly screamed 'No!' when wife said she was pregnant again explains his reaction
Israel Politics

Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

Myanmar Buddha

Myanmar’s generals unveil ‘world’s largest’ sitting Buddha statue

A number of British actors joined the London rally.

Brian Cox, Andy Serkis and Hayley Atwell among actors who join protest in solidarity with Hollywood strikes
Trump Michael Cohen

Trump’s firm and his former lawyer Michael Cohen settle lawsuit over legal bills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest
Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit