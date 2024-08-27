Exact date weather maps turn deep red as Brits set to scorch in 30C Indian summer

The exact date when a 30°C Indian summer is expected to sweep across the UK is revealed. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Weather maps have pinpointed the exact date when a 30°C Indian summer is expected to sweep across the UK.

This summer has been quite varied, with some areas experiencing scorching temperatures reaching up to 33°C during week-long, glorious heatwaves.

However, other pockets of the season have brought the usual dreary conditions, including heavy showers and unseasonably strong winds.

However, forecasters are now turning their attention to September, which fortunately is predicted to be a hot one.

Ventusky weather maps for September 5 show temperatures soaring, with central and eastern parts of England turning a scorching red.

Harlow in Essex is expected to hit 33°C at 1 pm, and similar temperatures are forecasted for most of the south, including London.

London is expected to see high temperatures. Picture: Getty

Between September 8 to 22, the Met Office has said: “Early September will likely offer a good deal of dry and settled weather across the UK, with high pressure generally dominating.

"Some rain is possible at times, but for many areas conditions will probably be drier than average.

“During the second week of September confidence for this settled weather continuing decreases. Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods.

"After a possibly warm start to September, temperatures will gradually revert to being cooler in the northwest, and return to nearer average in the southeast.”