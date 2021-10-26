Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A “danger to life” flood warning has been issued as parts of the UK are set to be battered by three days of heavy rain.

Forecasters have issued four separate yellow weather warnings for rain across the UK, which come into effect from midnight tonight.

The weather warnings cover the North East and North West as well as South West Scotland and Wales.

Experts predict as much as 160mm of rain could fall in some areas with the potential to cause flooding, damage to homes and businesses and travel disruption.

Forecasters warn that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, which cause communities to be cut off by flooded roads.

Where flooding occurs, there is a "slight chance" of delays or cancellations to public transport as well as power cuts to homes and businesses.

The Met Office added: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

The environment agency have also issued an update warning "widespread flooding is possible" from rivers and surface water across the UK.

People are advised to continue checking for flood warnings in their area, monitor weather conditions and traffic information.