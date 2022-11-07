Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

More strong winds and heavy rain is on the way. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Heavy showers and strong winds are set to sweep the UK on Monday evening as the washout weather continues into Tuesday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for both rain and wind as the country heads into yet another day of thundery showers.

The wintry conditions will hit parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and south-west England, causing "disruption" to travel.

Buses and trains are expected to be delayed and some roads could also flood.

A "short period of very strong winds", with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, is on the way, with them potentially reaching 70mph in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency issued five flood warnings on Monday for Alfriston, Barcombe Mills and Hellingly and Horsebridge, in East Sussex and for Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury, West Sussex, on the River Adur.

It warned Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge and Alverstone on the river Eastern Yar in the Isle of Wight were at risk of flooding.

Plenty of heavy and perhaps thundery showers on Tuesday, and it'll be windy too ⛈️🌬️



Plenty of heavy and perhaps thundery showers on Tuesday, and it'll be windy too ⛈️🌬️

Strong winds hit Somerset on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Alexander Burkill, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Two warnings have been issued, one for a rain across parts of south-west Scotland due to totals building up later today.

"The second warning covers southwest England, much of Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

"This is due to a squally band of rain that will bring very strong winds and intense rainfall.

"Rates of 20mm in an hour are possible with gusts of 50 to 60mph, perhaps 70mph in exposed spots.

"The band should move through fairly quickly but some impacts are still likely during the first part of the night due to the intense rain and winds."

Recent flooding in Sussex. Picture: Alamy

A pedestrian with an umbrella walks on a waterlogged Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the south was hit with flooding over the weekend, following torrential rain overnight.

Cars in Sussex were submerged in water and multiple roads across the capital blocked.

The wet weather is set to continue throughout the rest of the week too, with frequent showers on the way on Tuesday before easing into Wednesday.

Downpours will then make a return in northwestern areas on Thursday.