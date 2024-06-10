Why is June so cold? Exact date temperatures set to soar after chilly start to month

By Jenny Medlicott

June has had a colder start than average - will temperatures heat up soon and if so, when?

Last month was the hottest May in the UK on record at a temperature of about one degree higher than average - although with a higher amount of rainfall than usual.

While many have likely been hoping that June would see the arrival of warmer and sunnier weather, the month so far has proved the opposite.

"It seems like we're one to three degrees below normal for this time of year," David Schultz, a professor of Synoptic Meteorology at The University of Manchester said.

Temperatures across the UK varied between 10C and 17C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

The north is usually between 13C-16C this time of year, and between 17C-19C in the south.

The drop in temperature has been attributed to a change in the jet stream, as Professor Schultz said it’s farther south than normal for this time of year and is bringing cooler air from the north-west over the rest of the UK.

Normally in the UK, we get the jet stream from the southwest," Prof Schultz told Sky News.

"That brings moist, temperate air from the ocean over the UK.

"With a flow out of the northwest, we expect drier conditions, which is why we've seen sun, but it also favours afternoon showers," he said.

"That's why there have been patches of sunshine and then rain in recent days."

He said that while the temperatures may feel colder, this actually may be in part due to climate change increasing the average temperature year-round, making a drop in temperature feel colder than usual.

"We might be complaining about a few degrees cooler than normal but historically, this spell might actually be closer to normal," Professor Schultz added.

As for when we could see the arrival of warmer temperatures, the Met Office has said that temperatures are set to remain below average over the coming week.

Meanwhile, meteorologist Dr Robert Thompson said the upcoming summer could be warmer than average, but likely due to global warming.

“Because of global warming, we’re pretty much always going to say that we expect it to be warmer than average,” he told i news.

According to Netweather.tv, temperatures are set to soar to 24C across parts of the UK on June 23, the Express reports.

London and Kent are among the places set to experience the peak temperature, with other parts of the country expected to experience around 20C.

Met Office long-range forecast

The long-range forecast from the Met Office between June 15-24 says: "During the first weekend of this period, a mixture of sunny spells and showers is likely across the majority of the UK. Some of the showers are expected to be heavy and could be accompanied by thunder.

"Temperatures will probably be slightly below normal for the time of year. Into the following week, similar conditions are most probable at first with further showers.

"Later in the week and through the weekend, confidence in the dominate type of weather pattern is low. As such, fairly typical conditions for the UK are most probable, with a mixture of weather types.

"This means some spells of drier, sunny weather but also some showers or longer spells of rain at times. Temperatures will most likely be close to or slightly below average."