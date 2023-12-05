Brits set to be battered by torrential rain as 50 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts issued

5 December 2023, 11:29 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 11:33

Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK
Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued fresh warnings for rain across the UK as Brits brace for flooding chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rain warnings are now in place until Thursday, covering the south of England as well as parts of Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

It comes as Brits are recovering from the cold snap which saw sub-zero temperatures and the return of snow.

The heavy rain is set to cause travel disruption - particularly on bus and train services - as well as flooding in homes and businesses.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services across Scotland.

As of Tuesday morning, the Environment Agency said there were 50 flood warnings in place and 175 flood alerts.

Read more: Somerset and North Devon schools shut as heavy rain causes floods in South West England

Read more: Exact date snow will end as temperatures to hit 13C after cold snap

The rain warnings will be in place all day on Thursday - beginning at 6am and ending at midnight - across Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen. Snow is expected to fall first before turning into rain.

In Wales, 30-40mm of rain is set to fall, with more expected over higher parts of the Brecon Beacons.

South West England has warnings in place from midnight until 3pm on Thursday, becoming heavier overnight.

It comes after several areas in Somerset and North Devon were forced to close due to flooding.

At least 15 schools had to remain shut at the start of the week as classrooms were inaccessible.

The Met Office said: "30-50mm of rain is likely to fall widely with potential peaks over hills of 70-100mm.

"Rain will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds.

"Further heavy rain is possible in similar areas on Friday but this aspect is currently unclear."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

'Pregnant' woman, 29, stabbed in Aberfan street as police urgently hunt on the run knifeman

Party leaders

Norwegian government makes deal over deep sea mining in Arctic Ocean

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears

The woman was paddleboarding when she was attacked by the shark. (stock images)

Boston newlywed, 44, killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas

Kate Middleton visited Evelina London this morning

Business as usual: Kate brushes aside royal race row as she opens life-changing unit at children's hospital

Drone attack damage

Deadly Russian shelling hits southern Ukrainian city

Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 22

House explosion

Blast levels house in US as officers served search warrant

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan

One person in hospital and schools in lockdown as armed cops respond to 'major incident' in Aberfan

Bad weather at an airport

Freezing rain causes deadly accidents in Germany

These grandparents were bombarded with booze

'No sleep aid for Nana': Grandparents inundated with drinks after grandson posts Wetherspoons table number on Facebook

Tesla

Danish union to take action against Tesla in solidarity with Swedes

Oliver Dowden wants Brits to stock up on candles and battery-powered radios

'Stock up on candles and battery-powered radios': Deputy PM says UK must be prepared for catastrophe

A view of the iceberg

British research ship crosses paths with world’s largest iceberg in Antarctic

The man was installing Christmas lights in the village when he was hit by a van

Workman using cherry picker fighting for life after 'van hits him while installing Christmas lights'

A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new migrant treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

Single-use e-cigarettes

Bill to ban disposable e-cigarettes in France approved

Trevor Jacob filmed himself skydiving out of the light aircraft

YouTuber Trevor Jacob jailed after crashing plane and skydiving to safety for video views 'and financial gain'
Rohingya refugees

400 Rohingya Muslims on board two boats adrift in the Andaman Sea

Members of Aslef are striking this week.

Commuter chaos as rail strikes bring trains to a halt - with no service on c2c and disruption on Greater Anglia
Cancellations board

Munich Airport suspends all flights due to freezing rain

Air strike wreckage

Israel strikes Gaza’s second largest city in new phase of the war

Suella Braverman was closely involved in the new migrant plans

Shades of Suella: Immigration minister admits working closely with Braverman on tough new migrant crackdown
Ryanair has sparked anger by changing the way boarding passes are issued

Ryanair passengers share their fury over change to boarding passes that 'forces people to pay for seats'
Rose discussed her clash with Fred Sirieix

'You shouldn't bring up sensitive topics': Nella Rose justifies clash with Fred Sirieix after I'm A Celebrity elimination

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan
Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit