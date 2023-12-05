Brits set to be battered by torrential rain as 50 flood warnings and 175 flood alerts issued

Fresh rain warnings are in place across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Met Office has issued fresh warnings for rain across the UK as Brits brace for flooding chaos.

Rain warnings are now in place until Thursday, covering the south of England as well as parts of Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

It comes as Brits are recovering from the cold snap which saw sub-zero temperatures and the return of snow.

The heavy rain is set to cause travel disruption - particularly on bus and train services - as well as flooding in homes and businesses.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services across Scotland.

As of Tuesday morning, the Environment Agency said there were 50 flood warnings in place and 175 flood alerts.

☂️ Heavy rain over England and Wales will gradually ease through Tuesday morning



🧊 Take care of icy stretches for those travelling across northern Scotland

The rain warnings will be in place all day on Thursday - beginning at 6am and ending at midnight - across Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen. Snow is expected to fall first before turning into rain.

In Wales, 30-40mm of rain is set to fall, with more expected over higher parts of the Brecon Beacons.

South West England has warnings in place from midnight until 3pm on Thursday, becoming heavier overnight.

It comes after several areas in Somerset and North Devon were forced to close due to flooding.

At least 15 schools had to remain shut at the start of the week as classrooms were inaccessible.

Atlantic-driven weather makes a return this week, which also means a return to wind, rain and average temperatures.



Find out more about the weather for the week ahead with Aidan 👇 pic.twitter.com/cfLPSfkSiE — Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2023

The Met Office said: "30-50mm of rain is likely to fall widely with potential peaks over hills of 70-100mm.

"Rain will be accompanied by strong southeasterly winds.

"Further heavy rain is possible in similar areas on Friday but this aspect is currently unclear."