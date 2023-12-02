Snow chaos as Glasgow Airport suspends flights, and trains and sports events axed amid -5C temperatures

Snow continued to cause disruption on Saturday. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Snow and freezing temperatures have brought disruption to Brits on Saturday morning, as Glasgow Airport suspended flights, and trains and sporting events were cancelled because of the weather.

The Scottish airport said that it had suspended flights until 8.40am because of the heavy snow, and it was working to resume operations.

An FA Cup football match and Scottish Premiership games were also called off, while a horse racing event was also scrapped because of the freezing conditions.

Several train services were cancelled or delayed on Friday morning, including Euston to Glasgow, and other regional trains in Scotland, as snow continued to fall. Icy rail conditions also caused a power failure in Kent, meaning the Southeastern service between Dover Priory and Ramsgate was suspended.

Strikes by train drivers are also affecting East Midlands Railway and LNER services on Saturday.

Forecasters have warned that icy conditions could make driving more dangerous too, and have urged people behind the wheel to take care.

The Pentland Regional Park in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Yellow weather warnings are in place through to 11am on Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said temperatures would be around -3C or 4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.

She said: "There'll... be some snow showers continuing across southwestern Scotland throughout Saturday morning, mainly falling over the high ground above one or 200 metres, but there could be some sleetiness (sic) to lower levels across parts of the Lake District, for example, by lunchtime.

"Elsewhere, though we'll see the mist and fog slowly clear, it could remain quite murky for a lot of the morning across central and eastern areas.

A view of Corgarff Castle in Scotland. Picture: Getty

"The best sunshine will be across northern areas of Scotland, but further south and west, you can see things starting to change a little bit (by Saturday afternoon) with a greater risk of some showers."

She said as winds shifted to more south-westerly, temperatures would slowly rise through Saturday, feeling a little less cold in the southwest.

"Elsewhere, though still feeling bitterly cold, not much above freezing," she added.

"Those showers in the southwest then do push further inland throughout Saturday night, and as they bump into the colder air, they could bring some snow to parts of Wales and central areas such as the Peak District, for example.

The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead. Picture: Alamy

"There is a little of uncertainty with that one, but it's only likely to bring a little dusting of snow by Sunday morning."

The forecaster said the lowest temperature recorded on Friday was minus 9.4C in Shap in Cumbria.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: “Flight operations were suspended this morning until 08:40 due to a combination of heavier than forecast snow and freezing conditions throughout the night and early morning.

“Our snow clearing teams have been deployed since 22:30 last night and we are now working with our airlines to resume operations.

“We ask passengers to contact their airlines for further information and thank them for their understanding.”

The areas with the most snow on Friday were Aviemore, Invernesshire, 5cm; Albemarle, Northumberland, 2cm; Bingley, West Yorkshire, 2cm; and Loftus, Cleveland, 1cm.

Crewe's match with Bristol Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday has been called off and rearranged for December 12, with the playing surface deemed unsafe.

A number of Scottish Professional Football League matches were likewise postponed ahead of the weekend, with Dundee United's trip to face Morton at Cappielow called off and the game between Ayr and Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Weather warnings are in place. Picture: Getty

Saturday's high-profile racing fixture at Newcastle, which was due to stage the return of Constitution Hill, has been abandoned due to snow on the track.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions: the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until December 5, meaning "cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".