Storm Jocelyn batters Brits with 97mph winds bringing travel chaos, as search for person missing in the sea suspended

24 January 2024, 08:28

Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday
Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel chaos to the UK on Wednesday with 97mph winds, as a person was reported missing in the sea off Wales, just two days after Storm Isha killed several people and left thousands without power.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Amber warnings for wind were in place for parts of Scotland on Wednesday morning, with most of the UK under a yellow alert until the afternoon.

Winds reached 97mph in Capel Curig in the Welsh mountain range of Snowdonia, 79mph in Aberdaron, also in Wales, and 77mph at Shap, Cumbria, in north-west England.

A search for a missing person reported in the sea off south Wales was suspended on Tuesday night, with the coastguard saying they would review the situation at first light.

It comes after Storm Isha, which hit on Sunday evening and Monday, claimed at least five lives as it battered parts of the country, bringing with it winds of up to 99mph.

Read more: Man dies after falling down manhole as Storm Isha causes chaos with 99mph winds

Read more: Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Storm Jocelyn hit on Wednesday
Storm Jocelyn hit on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Jocelyn brought more travel disruption to parts of the country on Wednesday, after Isha caused chaos on the transport network earlier in the week.

Trains to and from Scotland are suspended until at least Wednesday afternoon. Avanti West Coast said people should not try to go north of Preston until at least midday on Wednesday, and said journeys in the north-west could take longer because of speed restrictions. LNER also asked passengers not to go north of Newcastle.

Martin Thomson, national operations manager for resilience at Transport Scotland, said: "Across the wider network, we can expect to see more delays and cancellations with ferries, flights and rail into Wednesday morning."

Network Rail Scotland said that it had dealt with flooding, downed trees and the roof of a shed roof blowing onto a wall above a track on Tuesday evening.

Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel chaos
Storm Jocelyn has brought fresh travel chaos. Picture: Alamy

A statement outlining the plan for morning route inspections said: "It'll be done in many ways - teams on foot, in road-rail vehicles, freight locos and empty passenger trains.

"Our helicopter will be out too, as soon as winds ease."

ScotRail said that "it will be later on in the day before any trains can run".

Jocelyn has brought travel chaos to the roads as well. The Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing, M48 Severn Bridge and A66 in County Durham and Cumbria were all closed amid high winds.

The Humber Bridge, the A19 Tees Flyover and the Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire were closed to high-sided vehicles.

Some roads have been disrupted
Some roads have been disrupted. Picture: Alamy

The M1 was also closed in both directions to high-sided vehicles at Junction 34 for Sheffield.

The A76 in Scotland was shut in both directions between Skelmorlie and Largs because water had come over the sea wall. The Forth Bridge was open to cars and single decker buses with restrictions on high-sided vehicles on several bridges.

Glasgow Airport cancelled four flights on Tuesday evening, with Dublin axing eight.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for wind for the north and west of Scotland until 8am on Wednesday, while a yellow warning was in place until 1pm across Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and north-west England.

Forecasters put another yellow warning in place until 3pm for north-east England, the Midlands and south Wales.

Storm Jocelyn hit on Wednesday
Storm Jocelyn hit on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

The storm has also brought flooding, with parts of York affected. Rivers will probably flood in parts of the north of England on Wednesday, the Environment Agency said, along with parts of the upper River Severn in Shropshire until Friday.

Some 21 floods warnings were in place in England along with 37 in Scotland.

Winds are set to gradually ease from the south as Storm Jocelyn moves away from the UK on Wednesday, a day of sunny spells and blustery showers.

Clouds and rain were set to move north east on Thursday with forecasters expecting brighter conditions on Friday and Saturday, as well as frequent showers in the north.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French protest

Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

Ofcom is considering major changes to Royal Mail's service

'People want birthday cards on time - but Royal Mail isn't delivering': Ofcom boss grilled over proposal for three days of post
People's Bank of China

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Exclusive
US voters can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden

'Two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame': US can do better than Trump or Biden as president, says Jon Sopel

Apache Helicopter

Fighting in Gaza’s second-largest city leaves hundreds of patients stranded

The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends.

Jamie Dornan rushed to hospital after collapsing from ‘suspected heart-attack’ following brush with ‘toxic’ caterpillars

Royal Mail reforms have emerged

What changes are planned for Royal Mail and will Saturday post be scrapped?

Banked-up trains

German train drivers begin six-day strike

People gathered round a fire

Thousands forced out of homes after 7.1-magnitude quake in western China

Jimmy Johnstone

Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time

Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Rishi Sunak does not seem to face an immediate threat from Simon Clarke

'He's totally wrong': Minister blasts Simon Clarke as Tories fail to get behind rebellion against Sunak

Exclusive
London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

A firefighter at the scene of the blast

Firefighters killed in blast following truck and car collision in Mongolia

Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Shooting Wrong Driveway

Man convicted of murdering woman who pulled into his driveway after wrong turn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ofcom has proposed cutting letter delivery services down to five or three days a week.

Royal Mail could make huge changes to drastically reduce number of days letters are delivered
South Africa Fire Inquiry

South African police arrest man who says he started deadly fire to hide murder

Trump hit out at his sole rival in his victory speech on Tuesday evening.

‘Who the hell was that imposter?’: Trump blasts sole Republican rival Nikki Haley for ‘hanging around’ after defeat
Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley at the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump storms to victory in New Hampshire primary: What happens next?

Gracie Spinks (pictured) was murdered after reporting her stalker Michael Sellers to Derbyshire Police

Cops face mandatory stalking training after woman, 23, murdered by stalker who was reported to police
United States Red Sea Houthis

US hits sites in Yemen and Iraq as fight with Iranian proxies intensifies

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the sea

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire but sole opponent vows to stay in the race
Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscar's for his role as 'Ken' in Barbie

'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Margot Robbie Oscars snub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit