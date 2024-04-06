Storm Kathleen sweeps UK: Map reveals exact location 70mph winds will hit - as rest of the country basks in 22C heat

The UK is set to see the hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Kathleen has arrived in the UK, bringing torrential rain and 70mph winds - as other parts of the country bask in 22C heat.

Temperatures are expected to soar up to 22C in East Anglia this weekend, while western areas are hit with heavy rain and strong winds, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for wind in the north west and south west of England, parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, is in place from 8am to 10pm on Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "The storm is the reason we are seeing the warmer temperatures, because the location of the storm - situated out towards the west of the UK - is bringing a southerly wind across the UK.

"This is bringing those warmer temperatures from the continent, meaning we are likely to see temperatures reaching 22C."

All eyes are on Storm Kathleen which already looks impressive on satellite imagery



This rapidly deepening storm is moving north towards Ireland but very strong winds are also expected in western parts of the UK on Saturday

The highest temperature of the year so far was 19.9C, recorded at the end of January at Achfary in north-west Scotland.

"Storm Kathleen is likely to bring some heavy rain across the UK overnight, which will spread its way northwards across the country," Ms Glaisyer said.

She added: "For most places it should be a relatively dry start to Saturday."

As of Saturday morning, the Environment Agency issued 14 flood warnings and 123 flood alerts.

Saturday morning will be very windy with Storm Kathleen bringing severe gales to some western areas.



The most persistent rain will become confined to northern Scotland with showers following.



Staying generally dry in the east though with some warm sunshine.

On Friday, the Met Office updated its weather warning to forecast stronger gusts than previously predicted.

It warned of injuries and danger to life from "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

There is also a possibility that "road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected" and the potential for power cuts and phone service outages.

Storm Kathleen, named by the Irish meteorological service Met Eireann, is the 11th named storm in eight months.

It is only the second time in a UK storm season that the letter K has been reached in the alphabet.