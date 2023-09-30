Temperatures to soar this weekend after wet and windy week - the sunniest parts of the UK revealed

By Kit Heren

This weekend should be warm for the time of year, with temperatures expected to reach 20C in parts of the UK.

It's been a wet week for many, with Storm Agnes bringing heavy winds and downpours to much of the country, and Ireland, on Wednesday and Thursday.

But temperatures are rising again this weekend, as hopes for an Indian summer continue.

The south-east of England will get the warmest weather this weekend and next week, forecasters believe.

London will get the best weather of all, with 20C temperatures, but other nearby towns like Chelmsford in Essex, Reading in Berkshire, Rochester in Kent, and Guildford in Surrey are expected to be not far behind on the temperature gauge.

As might be expected, north-east Scotland and northern Ireland will have the lowest highs, at around 14C.

The north and west of England, and Wales, are also expected to have some rain this weekend, although it should stay clear of the south.

Next week could be even warmer, with some parts of the south-east possibly even basking in unseasonable 25C sunshine.

Greg Dewhurst, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said earlier: "There are signs that if we get enough sunshine on Monday (details uncertain at this stage) we could see temperatures climb to around 25C in the southeast of England but then fresher air moving in soon after this.

"It stays mixed through the rest of this week, with temperatures generally above average and reaching the low twenties at times across southern parts of the UK."

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "As we move towards the weekend, a ridge of high pressure from the south is expected to bring a period of more settled weather, though some showers could continue in northern and western areas for a time."

Met Office forecaster Graham Madge said: "We’re looking at temperatures of six or seven degrees above average," he added.

“There won’t be a heatwave but a warmer than average spell is certainly on the cards, with the warmest temperatures likely to be in Southampton, Hampshire, East Anglia and London".

It could reach as high as 23C on Tuesday, the forecaster has said.

Temperatures will then hover around or above 20C for the rest of the week.

It is unlikely to reach as high as it did in Kent in October 2011, however, where it peaked at 29.9C.