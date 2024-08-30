Brits set to bask in 27C heat as thousands prepare to flock to beaches on final weekend of summer holidays

Brits are set to bask in 27C heat. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to bask in scorching 27C heat this weekend as they flock to beaches to enjoy the final weekend of the summer holidays.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to reach 24C across London on Friday, before soaring over the weekend.

It comes as meteorological summer is set to come to an end on Saturday, after a mixed few months of scorching temperatures as well as storms and heavy rain.

There will be more settled conditions at the beginning of the weekend.

However, the south west is expected to be cloudier with thundery showers along the coast.

Sunday will then become warm and humid, reaching highs of 27C.

Read more: Exact date weather maps turn deep red as Brits set to scorch in 30C Indian summer

Read more: Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Fine and warm weather for many but the possibility of thundery showers ahead



Find out more about this weekend's weather with Alex Burkill 👇 pic.twitter.com/hPSFSbmEs1 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 29, 2024

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: "Some mist and fog patches to greet some of us this morning but it's a fine and bright end to summer and the reason for that is courtesy of high pressure.

"An area of high pressure to the South and West is going to extend North and eastwards right the way across the country during the course of this afternoon and into Saturday."

He continued: "An exception to that is western Scotland where I can see a considerable improvement with largely clear skies, especially across the Western Isles.

"But despite the cloud temperatures will be fairly decent for the time of year. Across the South and East we're looking at temperatures 22C or 23C.

"Further to the north across Northern Ireland and Scotland, temperatures much closer to the seasonal average for this time of year."

Will Friday be the best day of the week ❓



Check out Friday's 4cast 👇 pic.twitter.com/rd2WWOclwn — Met Office (@metoffice) August 29, 2024

Looking ahead to the weekend, Mr Stroud said: "A bright start to Saturday morning away from the extreme South, but cloud already across the English Channel will gradually push further northwards during the course of the morning.

"It does bring an increasing risk of some showers - and some of those showers could potentially be locally heavy and thundery in places.

"But across North Wales, northwards, it's a fine day for many of us and temperatures on Saturday will be decent across parts of northern England and Scotland - temperatures around average for the time of year.

"But across the South and East it's starting to feel increasingly humid here as we tuck into some more humid air from the continent.

"And that change to the conditions with that cloud and rain across the South will continue to spread northwards as we move our way through into Sunday."

However, heading into the first week of September, weather is expected to remain "unsettled into the new working week with a chance of showers and some longer spells of rain".