Brits set to bask in 27C heat as thousands prepare to flock to beaches on final weekend of summer holidays

30 August 2024, 10:02 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 10:20

Brits are set to bask in 27C heat
Brits are set to bask in 27C heat. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to bask in scorching 27C heat this weekend as they flock to beaches to enjoy the final weekend of the summer holidays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures are set to reach 24C across London on Friday, before soaring over the weekend.

It comes as meteorological summer is set to come to an end on Saturday, after a mixed few months of scorching temperatures as well as storms and heavy rain.

There will be more settled conditions at the beginning of the weekend.

However, the south west is expected to be cloudier with thundery showers along the coast.

Sunday will then become warm and humid, reaching highs of 27C.

Read more: Exact date weather maps turn deep red as Brits set to scorch in 30C Indian summer

Read more: Torrential rain causes more chaos after Storm Lilian batters UK to start bank holiday weekend

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: "Some mist and fog patches to greet some of us this morning but it's a fine and bright end to summer and the reason for that is courtesy of high pressure.

"An area of high pressure to the South and West is going to extend North and eastwards right the way across the country during the course of this afternoon and into Saturday."

He continued: "An exception to that is western Scotland where I can see a considerable improvement with largely clear skies, especially across the Western Isles.

"But despite the cloud temperatures will be fairly decent for the time of year. Across the South and East we're looking at temperatures 22C or 23C.

"Further to the north across Northern Ireland and Scotland, temperatures much closer to the seasonal average for this time of year."

Looking ahead to the weekend, Mr Stroud said: "A bright start to Saturday morning away from the extreme South, but cloud already across the English Channel will gradually push further northwards during the course of the morning.

"It does bring an increasing risk of some showers - and some of those showers could potentially be locally heavy and thundery in places.

"But across North Wales, northwards, it's a fine day for many of us and temperatures on Saturday will be decent across parts of northern England and Scotland - temperatures around average for the time of year.

"But across the South and East it's starting to feel increasingly humid here as we tuck into some more humid air from the continent.

"And that change to the conditions with that cloud and rain across the South will continue to spread northwards as we move our way through into Sunday."

However, heading into the first week of September, weather is expected to remain "unsettled into the new working week with a chance of showers and some longer spells of rain".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Abba have complained after their music was used to promote Donald Trump's presidential campaign

'It must come to an end': Abba demand Donald Trump campaign stops using their songs at rallies

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise and her fiance Durek Verrett

Norwegian princess prepares to marry American self-professed shaman

Lanzarote Canary Islands Puerto Del Carmen Playa Chica with swimmers sunbathers and palm trees against deep blue sky

Tragedy as British scuba diver pulled dead from sea in Spanish tourist hotspot

Exclusive
'It’s an analogy’: Esther McVey doubles down as she refuses to delete 'repugnant' tweet likening smoking ban to Holocaust

'It’s known as an analogy’: Esther McVey doubles down on 'repugnant' tweet likening smoking ban to Holocaust

A group of Palestinians mourn their relatives

Israel hit convoy taking medical supplies to hospital in Gaza, aid group says

Panda Yuanyuan eats her birthday cake

Taipei zoo’s veteran giant panda Yuanyuan celebrates her 20th birthday

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in his own home in what police have described as a "absolutely tragic" attack.

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack

Exclusive
Jacqui Smith dismisses compulsory four-day working week claims, claiming 'it won't apply to everybody'

Jacqui Smith dismisses compulsory four-day working week claims, insisting Labour's plans 'won't apply to everybody'

Matthew Perry

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death to appear in court

Border Force staff at Heathrow are set to strike.

Holidaymakers face travel chaos as Border Force staff at Heathrow prepare for month of strike action

A man has been jailed

Man jailed for 'upskirting' woman at British Museum as police urge other victims to come forward

Wales Daily Life 2019

Workplace health checks to be introduced in England to help spot deadly diseases early

Exclusive
A teenage girl getting her teeth examined by a dentist

Red tape blocking thousands of foreign dentists working in the UK despite huge NHS demand

Esther McVey has been branded "breathtakingly thoughtless" over a tweet over the proposed smoking ban

Esther McVey slammed over 'repugnant' tweet comparing smoking ban to Holocaust

A car burns during an anti-immigration protest in Middlesbrough. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024.

Grandmother and daughter admit roles in violent rioting in Middlesbrough

US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS-WALZ

Kamala Harris defends White House record in high-stakes first interview

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case

The proposal to ban smoking in several outdoor locations has proved divisive

Hospitality bosses and health leaders clash over outdoor smoking ban amid fears for struggling pub industry
Inga Rublite died after being found unresponsive in an A&E department, and her sister has criticised the NHS for not doing enough to improve patient safety and for failing to communicate with her family.

Two missed chances to help tragic Inga: Twin sister of woman who died in crowded A&E hits out over hospital failings
File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Starmer has been accused of 'pettiness' for taking down the portrait of Thatcher

Keir Starmer removes 'unsettling' portrait of Margaret Thatcher from Downing Street, sparking claims of 'pettiness'
Artem Chigvintsev

Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence in California

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris talks during a stop at Dottie’s Market in Savannah

Harris says values ‘have not changed’ in first sit-down interview of campaign

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher jokes about Oasis break-up in first 'interview' since comeback announcement

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, centre, smiles following his meeting with Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

France’s Macron says giving Telegram chief citizenship was ‘good’ for country

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia announces deal to buy 12 French warplanes in shift away from Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit