Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as new weather map shows exact location snow will fall over weekend

Heavy showers and strong winds are set to sweep the UK this weekend, with new weather maps showing the exact location snow will fall.

The Met Office has warned of more unsettled weather on the way, with torrential downpours and "brisk" winds spreading northeast throughout Saturday.

The stormy weather will continue into Sunday too, as the showers become more widespread.

As of Friday morning, the Environment Agency issued 24 flood warnings and 80 flood alerts.

There will also be snow in some areas, with temperatures set to once again plummet in northern Scotland.

Weather maps have shown that high areas in the north could even see flurries of snow.

The Met Office long range forecast for the weekend says: "Generally turning more unsettled.

"Often cloudy with some outbreaks of rain, becoming locally heavy.

"Some snow over the Scottish mountains.

"Continuing to feel rather cold in fresh, locally strong winds."

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "The winds stay fairly brisk across the north and east so that will continue to drag in quite a lot of cloud across many northeastern areas as well as some further drizzly showers that will fall as snow above around 300m throughout the weekend.

"So still some flurries of snow to come for the weekend for these areas but because there is plenty of cloud around and a brisk breeze it will be frost-free."

The weather is set to turn drier heading into next week, with both strong winds and heavy rain easing for Monday.