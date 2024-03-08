Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as new weather map shows exact location snow will fall over weekend

8 March 2024, 10:26

Stormy weather will sweep the UK over the weekend
Stormy weather will sweep the UK over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Heavy showers and strong winds are set to sweep the UK this weekend, with new weather maps showing the exact location snow will fall.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has warned of more unsettled weather on the way, with torrential downpours and "brisk" winds spreading northeast throughout Saturday.

The stormy weather will continue into Sunday too, as the showers become more widespread.

As of Friday morning, the Environment Agency issued 24 flood warnings and 80 flood alerts.

There will also be snow in some areas, with temperatures set to once again plummet in northern Scotland.

Weather maps have shown that high areas in the north could even see flurries of snow.

Read more: Met Office reveals exact date snow to hit this month in late winter blast

Read more: New forecast reveals exactly when Brits face blistering heatwave this summer

The Met Office long range forecast for the weekend says: "Generally turning more unsettled.

"Often cloudy with some outbreaks of rain, becoming locally heavy.

"Some snow over the Scottish mountains.

"Continuing to feel rather cold in fresh, locally strong winds."

Snow could hit parts of Scotland on Sunday
Snow could hit parts of Scotland on Sunday. Picture: Met Office

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "The winds stay fairly brisk across the north and east so that will continue to drag in quite a lot of cloud across many northeastern areas as well as some further drizzly showers that will fall as snow above around 300m throughout the weekend.

"So still some flurries of snow to come for the weekend for these areas but because there is plenty of cloud around and a brisk breeze it will be frost-free."

The weather is set to turn drier heading into next week, with both strong winds and heavy rain easing for Monday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Abortion Constitutional Right

France seals abortion right in constitution to mark International Women’s Day

It has been 10 years since the plane vanished

MH370 flight documents reveal extra fuel and oxygen were added last-minute before aircraft took off

Malaysia Missing Plane 10 Years

10 years on, parents of passengers on MH370 are still seeking answers

Israel Humanitarian Visas

EU ship leaving for Gaza as test of new humanitarian corridor

Chris Kaba was shot dead in Streatham Hill in London in 2022

Met Police marksman charged with Chris Kaba murder named for the first time as judge lifts anonymity order

Female Circumcision

230 million females circumcised globally, 30 million more than in 2016: Unicef

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Craig posted a video on Instagram a week ago saying he was out shopping for a Volvo

First Big Brother winner Craig Phillips tells of his terror after the brakes failed on his Jaguar I-Pace

Israel Palestinians Hunger

Amid warnings that siege is causing famine, children begin to die in Gaza

The Ministry of Defence lacks a 'credible plan' to fund the Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence has no 'credible plan' to fund UK's Armed Forces, MPs warn

Iran Protests UN

Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ that killed Mahsa Amini, UN report says

The NHS app will monitor people’s step counts

NHS app will monitor patients’ step counts and heart rates 'to help people get back to work'

Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greek novelist and lawyer are first same-sex couple to wed at Athens city hall

Theresa May will step down as an MP at the next general election

Former PM Theresa May to stand down as MP at next election

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

State of the Union

Joe Biden uses fiery State of the Union address to contrast with Donald Trump

Latest News

See more Latest News

Caroline Nokes, Dehenna Davison and Florence Eshalomi have spoken out about the abuse they face

'Get back in the kitchen - you don't belong in Parliament': Female MPs speak out over abuse amid safety fears
Joe Biden delivering his state of the union address

'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump
Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist
Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection

Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'
Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people
Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Nigeria School Kidnap

Gunmen kidnap 287 pupils from Nigerian primary school

Haiti Violence

State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan

Rishi Sunak defends decision not to sack Michelle Donelan, as taxpayers foot bill for science minister's libel case
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s former military chief to become ambassador to UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit