Ukraine will join NATO in the 'long-term', alliance's secretary general confirms

28 February 2023, 12:11

NATO's Secretary General said he believes Ukraine will join NATO and the European Union in the future
NATO's Secretary General said he believes Ukraine will join NATO and the European Union in the future. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Ukraine will join NATO in the "long-term", the alliance's secretary general has said after Vladimir Putin accused the western military alliance of participating in the war.

While Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO's current primary concern is ensuring Ukraine remains independent from Russia, he confirmed that NATO allies have agreed that the country will become a member in the future.

He told reporters in Finland: "NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective."

Mr Stoltenberg also warned history cannot be allowed to repeat itself by ensuring Putin does not continue to attack neighbours.

Ukraine has formally committed to joining NATO
Ukraine has formally committed to joining NATO. Picture: Getty

Read More: Vladimir Putin's £274 million spy plane 'destroyed by drones' as pro-Ukraine partisans swoop

Read more: There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

He continued: "He wants to control Ukraine and he is not planning for peace, he is planning for more war. 

"I see that the future of Ukraine is to be part of the European Union and also a member of NATO."

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy urged the western alliance to fast-track his country's membership into NATO, but the country is yet to become an official member.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Picture: Getty

Ukraine's potential membership in NATO is a contentious for President Putin, who said the eastern expansion of NATO's borders was one of the main reasons behind the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes as Finland attempts to accelerate its own bid to join NATO after it submitted an application to join alongside Sweden in May 2022.

Both countries have the support of most NATO members, with Hungary and Turkey seen to be holding up the country's applications.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland. Picture: Getty

Mr Stoltenberg said both Finland and Sweden have delivered on what they promised as party of their application.

He continued: "The time is now to ratify and to fully welcome Finland and Sweden as members".

A vote on Finland's application is expected by Wednesday and is expected to pass with little opposition, though it has stressed it would prefer to join alongside Sweden.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People shared footage of the rare heavy snowfall on Mallorca

Red alert issued as Mallorca hit by 20 inches of snow as Storm Juliette reaches Balearic Islands

Constance Marten's father says he is "immensely relieved" she has been found

'I love her dearly': Father of Constance Marten 'immensely relieved' she's been found but fears grow for missing baby

Children were left 'traumatised' from their sex ed lessons

School suspends sex education as independent review launched after drag queen 'told 11-year-olds there are 73 genders'

Migration Italy

‘Smugglers’ identified as death toll from Italian migrant boat tragedy rises

Meghan Markle has appeared in a video promoting a coffee brand she invested in

Meghan Markle appears for first time since Harry released Spare as she promotes vegan coffee brand

China Tibetan New Year

China ‘open and transparent’ in search for origins of Covid-19 pandemic

Woman in supermarket as food inflation hits record high

Annual grocery bills rise £811 as food inflation soars to record 17.1 per cent

The actor suffered a brain aneurysm at his LA home

Actor Tom Sizemore’s family told 'no further hope' remains as doctors recommend end-of-life decision after aneurysm

Hong Kong Mask Mandate

Hong Kong to lift mask-wearing rule as Covid restrictions end

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Co Antrim in Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak prepared to go ahead with ‘Windsor Framework’ even if DUP rejects it

China US TikTok Ban

China accuses US of ‘abusing state power’ with TikTok bans

Isla Bryson was convicted of raping two women last month

Transgender rapist Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for attacking two women while a man

Jimmy Savile (l) and Steve Coogan playing Savile (r)

Big money Jimmy Savile tv drama halted amid fears of a backlash by victims

Israel Politics

Ultranationalist ally of Netanyahu resigns from government

Yorkshire Ripper, who terrorised women in the 1970s and 1980s, was convicted of 13 murders

Yorkshire Ripper's niece reveals seaside beauty spot where the killer's ashes were scattered

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin sued by three Rust crew members over death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Latest News

See more Latest News

All flights were halted over St Petersburg

Russia closes airspace after an ‘unknown’ object spotted floating over St Petersburg

Zhuo Kangluo was found 'dead' on a roadside in China

Man who was found 'dead' by roadside after fleeing China care home turns up alive and well nine years later
Three teenage boys were taken to hospital after the triple stabbing

Three teenage boys stabbed after 'chicken shop fight' near station in east London

Israel Palestinians

Israeli-American motorist shot dead in West Bank

Voting Machines Defamation Suit

Rupert Murdoch: Fox News hosts endorsed Trump’s false election fraud claims

Diego Alejandro Barría

Missing father-of-three discovered in stomach of shark after family identify his tattoo

Police were searching woodland and allotments in Brighton for the baby of aristocrat Constance Marten

Police scour woods and allotments for aristocrat's baby as arrested couple refuse to reveal location of child
Andrew Tate (L) will remain in prison after a Romanian court rejected his appeal against a further extension to his detention.

Andrew Tate to remain in detention after losing appeal against 30-day extension

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 63, with dozens missing

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.

Man, 57, sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder of partner in Swansea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

boss to run

'Westminster needs people who know what it's like to pay wages': Iceland boss to run for Tory MP
James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Tom Swarbrick caller reacts to NI protocol

'Five years wasted': Caller furious after Rishi Sunak announces Brexit deal

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss
Andrew Marr said today is a big day for the UK - and Mr Sunak's time as prime minister

Andrew Marr: This Brexit deal is a big moment for the UK - and Rishi Sunak's premiership

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit