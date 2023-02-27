Vladimir Putin's £274 million spy plane 'destroyed by drones' as pro-Ukraine partisans swoop

27 February 2023, 13:48 | Updated: 27 February 2023, 14:01

A Russian spy plane has been destroyed
A Russian spy plane has been destroyed. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Vladimir Putin's spy plane has been destroyed by drones operated by Belarusian rebels, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The £274 million plane was hit in Belarus by pro-Ukrainian partisans, according to the Belarusian Hajun project.

The AWACS Beriev A-50U aircraft took significant damage, with the front and central parts of the aircraft, its avionics and radar antennae were hit.

The plane is “actively employed” Russia for “accomplishing missions in the special operation”, according to Russian newswire TASS.

There were several explosions reportedly heard at the Machulishchi military base in Belarus, where planes have been arriving ahead of taking part in the war. Belarus, to the north of Ukraine and west of Russia, is a Russian ally.

Aliaksandr Azarov, head of BYPOL Association of Belarus partisans, told the local Belsat publication: "These were drones.

The war in Ukraine has been going for a year
The war in Ukraine has been going for a year. Picture: Getty

“The participants of the operation were Belorussians, taking part in the ‘Peramoga’ [Belarus for Victory) plan.“They are now safely outside the country. They have all gone.

[The Belarus security services] may keep looking for them but they will have the same luck as searching for wind in a field.”

A local resident said: “Half of Machulishchi is cordoned off. Lots of soldiers everywhere. We saw five military vehicles with machine guns. They are stopping all cars and minibuses there, checking bags and car boots.”

A military transport aircraft and vehicles used to clear snow were also damaged in the attack.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied any knowledge.

“No, we have nothing to say here. This information that was published, it was about Belarus, and Belarus denied it."

Misconduct victim

Experts brand WHO’s handling of sexual misconduct claims ‘absurd’

Syrian delegates meet Egyptian visitors

Egypt’s top diplomat in talks with Syrian leader Assad in Damascus

Alxa, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. 24th Feb, 2023. Rescuers work with a radar at a collapsed coal mine in Alxa Left Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Mine collapse in northern China makes trucks look like ants as 48 remain missing

Vivid green, red streaks were seen through the night sky on Sunday night

Northern Lights set to be visible across UK again tonight - how to watch

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to appeal against third arrest extension in Romania

Bills are still expected to rise by £500

Millions to see bills rise by £500 despite cut to energy price cap

Elon Musk and former Twitter executive Esther Crawford

Elon Musk sacks Twitter exec who bragged of sleeping at the office amid 200 lay-offs

Zelenskyy's said Putin's inner circle would find a reason to "kill a killer"

Putin will eventually be killed by his inner circle, Zelenskyy says

Cyclist Bumps Down Steps

Majority of drivers say 'aggressive cyclists' threaten their safety on Britain's roads

Shortages on shelves are predicted to last several more weeks

Food security expert claims government ‘in denial’ over shortages

