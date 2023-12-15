Councillor detonates three grenades in Ukrainian village council meeting, injuring 26 with six in critical condition

Twenty six people have been injured after a man threw three grenades in a village council meeting in western Ukraine. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A councillor in western Ukraine detonated grenades during a village council meeting leaving 26 injured, police have said.

The attack took place on Friday morning at the council headquarters in the village of Keretsky, in the Transcarpathian region of western Ukraine.

Police said 26 were wounded, with six in critical condition.

The meeting was being live-streamed on Facebook when the attack occurred.

Police have not yet spoken of a possible motive for the attack.

The man walked in and threw three grenades into the centre of the room. Picture: Facebook

Footage captured of the incident shows the councillor walking into the room during a tense debate - about 90 minutes already into the meeting.

A few seconds after stepping in, the man addresses the room before he removes three grenades from his jacket and tosses them into the middle of the floor.

The grenades detonated after being thrown by the man. Picture: Facebook

Those seated in the room throw their hands up in front of their face in anticipation of the grenades detonating.

Many then fall to the floor as the grenades detonate as they try to shelter themselves from the explosions.

"As a result, 26 people were wounded, six of whom are in a grave condition," police said in a statement.

Police also revealed that medics had resuscitated the man who had thrown the grenades.

There is no evidence that the attack was related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.