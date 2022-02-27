Exclusive

'The world is behind us': Ukrainian to drive supplies across border to help his homeland

Taras Chaban, a Ukrainian who is leaving tomorrow with a van full of humanitarian supplies to drive it across the Polish border. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A Ukrainian has told LBC he is leaving London to drive across the Polish border with a van full of humanitarian supplies, as he condemned Putin's "sick" attack on his home country.

British citizen Taras Chaban spoke to LBC from a protest in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, where he described President Putin as an "uncaged, sick man in power with a nuclear button".

He said: "This is an important war, it's not just a war about Ukraine, it's a war about Europe. It's a war about world peace.

"We have an uncaged, sick man in power with a nuclear button. He cannot continue - but he will not stop at Ukraine."

Mr Chaban, an investor in London, has been busy loading a white transit van full of humanitarian supplies, such as vests, helmets, and medication for those fighting on the frontline.

He will be heading to Ukraine via Poland with one of his friends as early as tomorrow.

"As a British citizen I can cross the border many times, but Ukrainian men cannot," he told LBC.

"They have to stay and fight."

Ukrainian men aged 18 to 16 have been forced to stay in the country and defend their homeland, as Russian troops encircle the capital Kyiv.

Street fighting has broken out in recent days as defiant Ukrainians stand bold against the Russians.

Putin's forces have sustained thousands of casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

Mr Chaban said they feel the "world is behind us" and he is "proud" of his country's response to Russia's aggression.

LBC Correspondent Matthew Thompson asked Mr Chaban: "So you're going to do multiple border runs into Ukraine?"

"That's the plan - yes," he replied.

"You are still potentially heading into a war zone, is that a slightly daunting prospect?"

"Potentially, yes, it is slightly daunting.

"There are some minimal risks, but it's not as daunting as actually going to the frontline and fighting the Russian army," Mr Chaban explained.

"We all take our own calculated risks, and this is a calculated risk - but this is what I want to do."

Mr Chaban said he is prepared to take the risk for the bigger picture, explaining this is not just a war about Ukraine but it's about democracy and "world peace".

He was one of hundreds who gathered at protests across the UK this weekend to show solidarity with Ukraine - while calling on the British government to do more.