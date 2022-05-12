Exclusive

Ukrainian refugees will not be deported to Rwanda, Boris Johnson vows

12 May 2022, 08:08

Boris Johnson said Ukrainian refugees will not be sent to Rwanda
Boris Johnson said Ukrainian refugees will not be sent to Rwanda. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Will Taylor

Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland will not get shipped off to Rwanda, Boris Johnson has insisted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari that they would not be sent to the East African country despite a new agreement to send asylum seekers there.

The plan has worried migrant rights groups who say they could be put at risk by being sent there.

Other critics said it would not stop the dangerous and sometimes fatal small boat crossings in the Channel, which the agreement is designed to deter.

Speaking en route back from Finland, where he approved a new security detail with Helsinki and Sweden, Mr Johnson said the prospect of Ukrainian refugees being sent to Rwanda is "simply not going to happen".

Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out windfall tax on oil giants amid soaring household bills

Read more: 'How do you economise Prime Minister?' Boris denies he's out of touch with household costs

"There's two totally different things, so what's happening with the Ukrainian schemes, there are two of them.

"They're both uncapped. They're both incredibly generous and they're intended to help people who have relatives in Ukraine that want to bring them over.

"So you have a quite a big Ukrainian community in the UK, perhaps 20,000 or 30,000 people, who want to bring relatives, distant relatives they can be, we don't mind, over to the UK. That’s scheme number one.

"Scheme number two is the Homes for Ukrainians scheme. And, you know, that, yes, you've got to be careful. You've got to make sure that you're getting two things right.

"First of all, you've got to make sure that you're getting the right families, the right homes for Ukrainians.

Read more: 'Only 300 migrants will be sent to Rwanda each year' despite 'thousands' pledge

"You've also got to make sure, in quite a difficult time for Ukraine, when we don't know the identities exactly of people leaving the theatre of war, you got to make sure that you're screening people as well.

"In spite of those difficulties, we've got 67,000, I think, the last numbers I saw coming in to stay with people in our country. I'm proud of that. I'm proud of the numbers that we're generating and don't forget this is on top of what the UK has already done with Afghans, with Syrians, with the Hong Kong Chinese.

"There is no country that has opened its hearts more to people fleeing war and persecution around the world since 2015. No one's done more."

The Home Office confirmed the first group of people to be sent to Rwanda are being told they will be deported this week.

The Government expects the controversial deal to be challenged in the courts, having previously hit out at "activist" lawyers.

Mr Johnson will hope his newest agreement with foreign countries proves less contentious. He has approved a security deal with Finland and Sweden, two countries who look set to join Nato after decades of neutrality.

They appear ready to ditch their neutrality after Russia invaded Ukraine, fearful Vladimir Putin could set his sights on them in the future.

Asked by Nick if there can be a way for the international community to bury the hatchet with Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose military has been accused of war crimes in the bloody invasion of Ukraine, Mr Johnson said: "I think that repentance is going to be very difficult for Vladimir Putin now because… nothing is impossible, I suppose, but I just cannot see for the life of me how we can renormalise relations with Putin now.

Read more: First migrants to be told they're bound for Rwanda as Patel says plan sends 'clear signal'

"He has grossly violated human rights, international law. He's guilty of absolutely barbaric onslaught on a totally innocent country.

"And to renormalise would be to make the mistake that we made in 2014. Remember what happened after Donbas and after the invasion of Luhansk and Donetsk and of Crimea. The world basically said, this is appalling.

"We condemn it, we denounce it – and we did. And we put on sanctions.

"But at the same time, we kind of opened negotiations with him about a way forward and you remember the whole business of the Normandy process, the Minsk agreements. And Putin basically used that as a way of twisting the knife in Ukraine and he never really allowed stability to return to the east of Ukraine.

"And if the Ukrainians were to do any kind of deal with Putin now, the risk is that he would do exactly the same thing and they know it. So the short answer is no. No renormalisation and the UK is very clear about that."

Listen on Global Player to hear Mr Johnson's remarks about whether he is out of touch in the cost of living crisis and on Partygate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has refused to say what would happen if Sir Keir Starmer quit in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari

PM refuses four times to answer whether he'd quit if Keir resigns

Finland is set to join Nato after the invasion of Ukraine after its president Sauli Niinisto announced he is in favour

Putin's worst nightmare: Finland set to join Nato after Boris agrees defence pact

The Minister for Prisons has said she will do "everything in her power" to stop serial killer Levi Bellfield from marrying a prison pen pal

Prison Minister says 'evil monster' Levi Bellfield should be stopped from marrying in jail

Exclusive
Boris Johnson denied he is out of touch with ordinary Brits struggling to pay bills

'How do you economise Prime Minister?' Boris denies he's out of touch with household costs

Exclusive
Boris Johnson spoke against windfall taxes

U-turn on windfall tax? Boris Johnson refuses to rule out levy on oil giants profits

Sadiq Khan is in Los Angeles exploring the impact of the legalisation of cannabis

Sadiq Khan unveils chair of first ever London Drugs Commission

Will and Kate donated an undisclosed amount to the fund.

Prince William and Kate donate to cancer fund for 'special' Deborah James

Boris Johnson has signed a deal with Sweden and Finland

Britain will help Nordic nations fight Putin as Boris unveils historic double defence deal

Stella Creasy has said she was threatened with gang rape while at university.

Labour MP reveals she was threatened with gang rape at Cambridge University

Ava White was stabbed "out of the blue"

Ava White stabbed 'out of the blue' by boy with 'a cheeky smile', her friend claims

Conor Burns speaks to Andrew Marr

Minster confirms UK will tear up NI protocol if no alternative reached with EU

Liam Byrne has been suspended for two days.

Senior Labour MP suspended from House of Commons for bullying staff member

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was asked a question by LBC's Nick Ferrari at a press conference in Finland

Boris tells LBC 'we will get through cost of living crisis' as he vows to support Brits

Maddie Thomas has been missing since April 26

Missing teenager Maddie Thomas, 15, feared to be victim of child abduction

Adidas has defended its advert.

Adidas advert showing bare breasts banned for being offensive and 'objectifying women'

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Jack Monroe slams Tory MP's 'abhorrent' food bank comments

Latest News

See more Latest News

Finland

Finland’s leaders in favour of applying for Nato membership

Nepal Everest

Sherpa woman breaks her own record by climbing Everest for 10th time
An Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman, injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfect the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea

Kim Jong Un orders lockdown as North Korea confirms first Covid outbreak
An official of the Hygienic and Anti-epidemic Center in Phyongchon District disinfect the corridor of a building in Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korea raises alarm after confirming first Covid-19 case
Condominium Collapse Florida

Billion-dollar settlement reached over collapse of Florida apartment block
Supreme Court Abortion

Democrats’ effort to secure US abortion access in law blocked by Republicans
Clarence Dixon

Prisoner put to death in Arizona’s first execution since 2014
Lebanon Israel Journalist Killed

Israeli minister pledges probe into killing of Al Jazeera reporter
The Rock

Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches £17.7m at Swiss sale

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

There could be a "trade war" as a result, Andrew said.

Andrew Marr: 'Obliterating' the NI Brexit deal will lead to a 'trade war'
'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan
Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine
Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis
'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo
James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank
UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police