UK's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed, as Sophia and Muhammad top the list

22 November 2022, 14:11 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 14:25

The Baby name list for 2022 saw Muhammad and Sophie top the list. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The annual list of the nation’s most popular baby names has been released, with the top 100 girls' names undergoing something of a shake-up for 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When it came to girls' names, Olivia traditionally proved the most popular, topping the Office of National Statistics' list for the past six years. Meanwhile, Noah topped last year’s list for the boys.

However, both the boys and girls rankings have seen their top names change over the course of 2022, with Muhammad now topping the boys list and Sophia the girls’.

Compiled by the BabyCentre, the research collates names registered on the site by tens of thousands of new parents.

Sarah Redshaw, UK Managing Editor for BabyCentre, told The Mirror that the organisation has seen a notable increase in celebrity and reality TV-inspired names.

It comes as the boy's name Luca shot into the top 10 – an uplift of over 20 places from the previous year, thought to be connected to reality show Love Island and one half of its winning couple, Luca Bish.

Love Island winners Luca Bish and Gemma Owen are thought to have contributed to the spike in popularity. Picture: Contributor: Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, the names Liam, Luca, Rosie, Alex, Zara, Millie and Teddy – all names of Love Island contestants, made it onto the 2022 list.

Redshaw said: "Love Islander names are definitely parents’ type on paper. And BabyCentre parents haven’t been putting all their eggs in the 2022 Love Island basket either.

“It’s possible that the islanders’ continued fame on social media and more reality TV is causing this surge. We now want to keep a watch on the names of 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide to see if they become more popular as they go on to bigger things."

The names of two other past Love Island contestants from 2019 – Maura and Ovie – also featured in BabyCentre's Top 100 for the very first time.

There’s also been a notable revival in names linked to the 90s. A trend that not only is sweeping the fashion world, the sense of nostalgia also appears to extend to newborn babies.

Top boys' names include Muhammad and Thomas. Picture: Contributor: famveld / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking of the 90s revival, Redshaw added: "We wonder if parents are just excited to be dusting off their bucket hats or if 90s babies are now starting to have their own and giving into nostalgia when it comes to naming their little ones!"

The research also found that mothers over the age of 35 were more likely to have babies with more traditional names, while younger mothers tended to choose shortened versions of the traditional favourites.

Top 10 boys names

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Theo

4. Leo

5. Oliver

6. Jack

7. George

8. Luca

9. Ethan

10. Freddie

11. Arthur

12. Ryan

13. Harry

14. Oscar

15. Henry

16. Charlie

17. Archie

18. Teddy

19. Thomas

20. Adam

21. Aiden

22. Alfie

23. Louie

24. Finley

25. Liam

26. Jacob

27. Lucas

28. Daniel

29. Caleb

30. Joshua

31. Jaxon

32. Max

33. Isaac

34. Elijah

35. Zayn

36. Theodore

37. Reuben

38. Arlo

39. Jayden

40. James

41. William

42. Jude

43. Tommy

44. Mason

45. Ali

46. Albie

47. Ezra

48. Alexander

49. Nathan

50. Dylan

51. Yusuf

52. Kai

53. Rory

54. Logan

55. Toby

56. Roman

57. Samuel

58. Michael

59. Elliot

60. Myles

61. Ayaan

62. Sebastian

63. Finn

64. Kian

65. Harrison

66. Alex

67. Jesse

68. Jason

69. David

70. Grayson

71. Levi

72. Benjamin

73. Hunter

74. Hudson

75. Gabriel

76. Ollie

77. Rowan

78. Zachary

79. Asher

80. Ibrahim

81. Riley

82. Brodie

83. Eli

84. Oakley

85. Abdul

86. Luke

87. Matthew

88. Joseph

89. Milo

90. Hugo

91. Reggie

92. Edward

93. Ronnie

94. Aaron

95. Jasper

96. Omar

97. Zion

98. Bobby

99. Abdullah

100. Syed

Top girls' names include Sophia and Olivia
Top girls' names include Sophia and Olivia. Picture: Contributor: Tetyana Vychegzhanina / Alamy Stock Photo

Top 10 girls names

1. Sophia

2. Lily

3. Olivia

4. Isla

5. Ava

6. Amelia

7. Freya

8. Aria

9. Maya

10. Ivy

11. Emily

12. Isabella

13. Mia

14. Grace

15. Evie

16. Zara

17. Millie

18. Ella

19. Hannah

20. Daisy

21. Rosie

22. Elsie

23. Willow

24. Luna

25. Poppy

26. Zoe

27. Isabelle

28. Sophie

29. Sienna

30. Ada

31. Nur

32. Florence

33. Charlotte

34. Evelyn

35. Emilia

36. Maryam

37. Fatima

38. Harper

39. Phoebe

40. Ayla

41. Mila

42. Maisie

43. Chloe

44. Hallie

45. Eliana

46. Layla

47. Lyla

48. Emma

49. Erin

50. Eva

51. Alice

52. Aurora

53. Aaliyah

54. Ruby

55. Matilda

56. Leah

57. Bella

58. Thea

59. Nora

60. Molly

61. Anna

62. Darcie

63. Lottie

64. Eleanor

65. Robyn

66. Violet

67. Maeve

68. Anaya

69. Maddison

70. Arabella

71. Maria

72. Holly

73. Ellie

74. Penelope

75. Imogen

76. Lucy

77. Talia

78. Rose

79. Mirha

80. Bonnie

81. Eliza

82. Iris

83. Abigail

84. Nova

85. Aisha

86. Nancy

87. Orla

88. Gabriella

89. Gracie

90. Esme

91. Jessica

92. Scarlett

93. Amira

94. Elizabeth

95. Jasmine

96. Olive

97. Lara

98. Lola

99. Mabel

100. Harriet

