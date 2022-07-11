UK's worst airports for flight delays revealed as Heathrow warns of more cancellations

11 July 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 11 July 2022, 09:52

Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow.
Passengers sleeping in Birmingham Airport and baggage chaos at Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The UK's worst airports for flight delays have been revealed as the industry continues to be plagued with cancellations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Birmingham was named the UK's worst airport for flight delays last year, with planes taking off an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late.

According to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data, Southampton Airport had the second poorest record, closely followed by Heathrow, which has been forced to cancel thousands of flights due to high passenger numbers.

Exeter and Aberdeen airports were next on the ranking, which takes into account all scheduled and chartered departures.

Cancelled flights were not included in the investigation carried out by PA.

Birmingham Airport stressed that many of its delayed departures were able to make up time in the air because of the huge reduction in flight numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman said: "Last year was a dark time for aviation when Birmingham Airport was reduced to just 25% of normal resource and capacity due to Covid.

Read more: BA axes hundreds more summer flights from Gatwick and Heathrow

Read more: Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved

"Due to the unique operating environment caused by massive air traffic reductions, the usual pressures did not exist, so flights taking off late were able to catch up en route."

It was recently reported the annual wage of the airport's chief executive, Nick Barton, rose by 49% from £399,000 to £595,000 last year.

The near 50% increase enraged trade unions as it came after hundreds of jobs were axed as the airport tried to recover from the covid pandemic.

However, the airport insisted its senior management is paid in line with market rates.

There has been travel chaos at a number of UK airports in recent months, including London's Heathrow, which has faced technical malfunctions and high passenger numbers.

Now Heathrow has warned it will ask airlines to cancel more flights this summer if it does not believe previous schedule reductions will sufficiently reduce disruption.

Carriers were ordered by the Government and the Civil Aviation Authority last month to make sure their timetables are "deliverable" after the sector was unable to cope with demand during the Platinum Jubilee half-term school holiday period.

The punctuality of arriving flights is "very low" and there have been "periods in recent weeks where service levels have not been acceptable", Heathrow admitted.

Problems include "long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility (and) bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late", according to the airport.

Read more: Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

The bags at Heathrow Airport.
The bags at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Stuart Dempster

Punctuality across all UK airports in 2021 was better than before the virus crisis, due to the reduction in flights caused by travel restrictions.

Jo Rhodes, an expert for consumer magazine Which? Travel, said 2022 "has been a different story entirely" as the sector is struggling to cope with the spike in passenger numbers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps published a 22-point plan to tackle flight disruption last month.

This included encouraging airlines to make sure their schedule are "deliverable", an amnesty on airport slot rules and permitting new aviation workers to begin training before passing security checks.

The Government is analysing feedback after consulting on reforms such as increasing the CAA's enforcement powers and amending compensation rules for domestic flights.

Queues at Heathrow airport earlier this month.
Queues at Heathrow airport earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Full ranking of UK airports based on flight punctuality in 2021

1. Birmingham (12 minutes and 24 seconds)

2. Southampton (12 minutes)

3. Heathrow (11 minutes and 48 seconds)

4. Exeter (11 minutes and 12 seconds)

5. Aberdeen (10 minutes and 36 seconds)

6. Doncaster Sheffield (10 minutes and 18 seconds)

7. Luton (nine minutes and 42 seconds)

8. Manchester (nine minutes and 30 seconds)

9. Glasgow (eight minutes and 30 seconds)

10. Leeds Bradford (seven minutes and 42 seconds)

11. Newcastle (seven minutes and 24 seconds)

12. Bournemouth (seven minutes and 18 seconds)

13. Edinburgh (seven minutes and 12 seconds)

14. Liverpool (John Lennon) (seven minutes and six seconds)

15. Cardiff (six minutes and 48 seconds)

16. London City (six minutes and 12 seconds)

17. Bristol (six minutes and six seconds)

18. Stansted (six minutes)

19. East Midlands International (six minutes)

20. Gatwick (five minutes and 54 seconds)

21. Belfast City (George Best) (four minutes and 54 seconds)

22. Teesside International (four minutes and 48 seconds)

23. Belfast International (four minutes and 30 seconds)

24. Southend (two minutes and 48 seconds)

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A school in Peterborough is being urged to change its PE kit policy (stock pic).

School petition calls for students to wear PE kit all day over changing room 'anxiety'

Stonemason James Markham, 45, was stabbed to death outside his home

Boy guilty of murdering dad-of-three who confronted gang of yobs ‘who abused his daughter’

Scene of the Manchester crash

Woman dies and two injured after double decker crashes into bus stop in Manchester

Liz Truss will face Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak in a race for the Tory leadership

Truss launches Tory leadership bid with pledge to cut taxes 'from day one'

The Santander branch in Brixton was targeted by the cash trickster

Crook posing as G4S guard tricked bank staff into handing over £150,000

New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry

The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman

Brits swarmed beaches over the weekend as a heatwave hit the country.

Ration water and take shorter showers Brits urged as temperatures soar to 33C

Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers

Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb

A woman aged in her 20s has been killed in a pedicab crash

Woman in her 20s killed in a pedicab crash in south London

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has announced the death of her baby daughter Lorena

'I am broken': Lauren Goodger's baby daughter dies two days after giving birth

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they watch 'electrifying' Wimbledon final with Prince George
Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'
The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race
Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'
Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London