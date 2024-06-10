Breaking News

UN Security Council backs US Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan

UN Security Council backs US Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

The UN Security Council has backed Joe Biden's permanent Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The council voted 14-1 in support of the US-proposed deal on Monday.

The news coincides with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returning to the Middle East today.

The trip marks Blinken's eighth visit to the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas began following the October 7 attack on the Nova music festival.

The proposal includes a "full and complete ceasefire" and outlnes the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The proposal coincides with Anthony Blinken's eighth trip to the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

It also includes the return of deceased hostages' remains that may still be held, alongside an exchange of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Hamas is said to have welcomed the UN Security Council's decision, with the plan resembling that put forward by US President Joe Biden some 10 days ago.

Hamas has not yet see the resolution in full and still has to officially agree to the terms set out in the plan.

Read more: Aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president Saulos Chilima goes missing

Read more: Aerial photos show how close Dr Michael Mosley was to rescue as autopsy suggests tragic ‘final rest’ yards from safety

It means there's still scope for the proposal to fall flat amid an ongoing stalemate between the two nations.

The militant group announced it is prepared to cooperate in principal, with mediators set to implement the proposals.

The proposal includes a "full and complete ceasefire" and outlnes the release of hostages held by Hamas. Picture: Alamy

It comes as four hostages seized as part of the attack were rescued by Israeli forces, with at least 210 Palestinians, including children, killed during the raids, a Gaza official said.

This is a developing story.