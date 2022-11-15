Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

15 November 2022, 22:04

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses
Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The degrees watchdog has ordered universities to 'decolonise' courses and teach about the impacts of 'white supremacy'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), which checks on course standards, has updated its recommendations to include critical race theory, according to Mail Plus.

It suggests courses – including sciences and maths – teach about colonialism and "white supremacy", with many tutors expected to take the advice on board.

One example from the QAA for computing courses is addressing how "hierarchies of colonial value" are "reinforced" in the field.

In Geography, it is suggested that "racism, classism, ableism, homophobia and patriarchy" are acknowledged.

Read more: Studio swindle? Landlord under fire for £850-a-month property branded a 'hallway' by house hunters.

Read more: Man who found lost Haribo cheque for £4m rewarded with just six bags of sweets

Young activists protesting in London
Young activists protesting in London. Picture: Alamy

The advice comes as part of 25 "subject benchmarks", which describe what students should study and the standards they should meet.

Language courses are told to encourage students to reflect on "historical and contemporary forms of injustice and inequality related to imperialism, colonialism, class or gender divisions".

Meanwhile, it is recommended that Economics students are reminded that it remains "predominantly a white, male and Western field".

The QAA describes itself as "an independent charity working to benefit students and higher education, and one of the world’s experts in quality assurance".

It says that it is "trusted by higher education providers and regulatory bodies to maintain and enhance quality and standards".

The Office for Students (OfS) recommended the QAA to be the "designated quality body for higher education in England" in 2018 due to it being "highly capable [and] trustworthy".

The QAA took on the role, and continues to provide the OfS with advice about quality, despite having no powers itself.

Protesters hold Rhodes Must Fall placards during a demonstration.
Protesters hold Rhodes Must Fall placards during a demonstration. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the QAA told the site: "Subject benchmark statements do not mandate set approaches to teaching, learning or assessment.

"They are created by the subject communities for the subject communities, to be used as a tool for reflection when designing new courses or updating existing courses.

"It’s up to the individual academics and their departments whether or how closely they follow this guidance.

"The subject benchmark statement activity sits within QAA’s role as a membership organisation and is separate from our role as designated quality body."

Chief executive of the OfS Susan Lapworth said: "The OfS sets requirements for the quality of universities’ courses in England and decides if those requirements are met.

"All decisions about the quality of higher education courses are made by the OfS and not the QAA.

"The OfS does not expect universities to follow the QAA’s benchmark statements and we do not endorse or support the content of those documents.

"Should a university regulated by the OfS choose to use these documents it must ensure that it continues to meet the OfS’s requirements for course quality, freedom of speech and academic freedom.

"Where we have concerns that these requirements are not being met, we can and will intervene."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The missiles struck Poland

NATO to hold crisis talks after Russian missiles kill two in Poland

Exclusive
Awaab Ishak died of a severe respiratory condition that was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home

1.2m people in England live in unsafe social homes, LBC reveals, as coroner says toddler's death must be wake-up call

Hundreds of homes across Britain have been left in darkness, with trains cancelled and roads flooded.

Storm battered Britain: blackouts sweep the country as deluge sees roads submerged and trains cancelled

Message from 38 Degrees over the jungle for Matt Hancock

Campaigners flew a plane over the I'm A Celebrity jungle with the message 'Covid bereaved say get out of here'

A Jet2 flight takes off

Drunken British pensioner 'to face trial in France' after 'groping air stewardess on flight' - forcing emergency landing

Rugby star Levi Davis has been missing since October 29

Missing rugby star Levi Davis spotted looking 'lost and confused' in Barcelona according to new eye-witness

A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Parliament says sorry for throwing out women wearing suffragette colours

Elliot Bovill was cleared on Tuesday

Man accused of slamming a traffic cone on Iain Duncan Smith's head cleared with no case to answer

Rishi Sunak has refused to apologise for the chaos left by his predecessors

Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for Liz Truss' budget turmoil

Studio flat described as 'hallway' by Reddit users on the market for £850pcm

Studio swindle? Landlord under fire for £850-a-month property branded a 'hallway' by house hunters.

Pictures show the building that the Russian Missile struck this afternoon

Russian missiles hit Kyiv hours after Zelensky unveils peace plan at G20

A study has found French people are 'lazy', weeks after Sandrine Rousseau said working hard was a right-wing ideology

'Ooh la la!' France is mired in 'laziness epidemic', study shows

Wetherspoons breakfast could be under threat

Beloved Wetherspoons breakfast under threat as pub chain sounds alarm over egg shortages

Climate protesters attack Austria's museum

Fears for priceless Gustav Klimt masterpiece after eco activist covers it in oil in Austrian museum

William Warrington (l) admitted killing his father Clive and mother Valerie

Kate Moss stalker admits stabbing both his parents to death before running over mum's dead body

Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil have a frank discussion on female activism in the latest podcast

Meghan Markle discusses how women activists become victims of sexism in frank discussion with Jameela Jamil

Latest News

See more Latest News

Awaab Ishak was killed by the mould in his flat

'This wouldn’t have happened if we were British': Parents of boy, 2, killed by mould slam 'racist' landlord
Video footage showed a driver crushing a bike with his car

Moment driver crushes cyclist's bike with his SUV in front of horrified onlookers in London road rage clash
Three of the young men accused of conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Hunt for gang who held up off licence at gunpoint after being refused alcohol, captured in chilling video
England manager Gareth Southgate boards the squad's plane on Tuesday

England's challenge to Qatar intolerance - Southgate's squad fly to World Cup in Gay Pride plane
A farmer has blamed the egg shortages on supermarkets

Egg shortages in supermarkets as shops warn of rationing - with farmer blaming supermarkets for not paying enough
Licypriya Kangujam confronted Zac Goldsmith at Cop27

Zac Goldsmith brands XR 'bullies' in row over 11-year-old activist confronting him at Cop27
Rebekah Vardy (right) has claimed she was framed in the Wagatha Christie scandal

I was framed in Wagatha Christie case and Coleen stories are still being leaked, claims Rebekah Vardy
Population growth is largely driven by just a few countries

World population hits 8 billion, with Asia and sub-Saharan Africa seeing rapid growth

Kerry Jones says she sleeps with a sledgehammer because she is afraid of cross-Channel migrants

'I sleep with a sledgehammer next to my bed after a migrant tried to break into my garden'

Sue Baker has died aged 67

Tributes paid to Sue Baker, trailblazing former Top Gear presenter who died aged 67 of motor neurone disease

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement
Nick Ferrari and David Buik

'The unemployment rate has risen - expect it to rise even more,' says Aquis Exchange's David Buik
Tom Swarbrick and Kwajo Tweneboa discuss poor living conditions

Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa deems death of Awaab Ishak 'corporate manslaughter'

Sangita Myska NHS strike caller

'My daughter died after her ambulance failed to turn up': Emotional caller warns against NHS strike
‘Appalling’ that Labour councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah

‘Appalling’ councils are fining Londoners £100m for driving through LTNs, says mother of girl killed by toxic air
Nick Ferrari LTN Callers

'It's a disgrace!' - 'Sadiq Khan should go!': Angry LBC listeners slam LTN schemes

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow
Tories

The Tories are a 'bunch of idiots', says caller 'fuming' about migrant rhetoric

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Talk of peace in Ukraine is 'good news in a shaky world'

Broker digs at Jeremy Hunt

Broker delivers harsh dig to Jeremy Hunt ahead of Thursday's autumn statement

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit