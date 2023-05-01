Urgent hunt for missing teenager last seen in River Thames

Picture: Google

By Kieran Kelly

Gloucestershire Police have launched an urgent hunt for a missing teenager who was last seen in the River Thames on Sunday.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after the boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames.

The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours on Monday, but the boy was not found.

A fresh search for the teenage boy was launched on Monday.

He had been with three others by the river and some of the group had entered the water to try and find him.

Residents who live near the incident told the PA news agency police launched a rescue boat from Lechlade marina and slowly searched the water.

Officers were also seen searching the area with torches. A helicopter was seen circling above the area on Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Searches have been taking place in the River Thames after a report a teenager was in the water near Lechlade on Thames.

"Police were called at around 10pm yesterday (Sunday April 30) and emergency services attended.

"Officers have been supported by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association while searches continued into the early hours of this morning (Monday).

"The teenage boy has not yet been located and specialist search teams will be continuing with the search today (Monday). His next of kin are aware.

"A group of four had been at the location together and some had entered the water to try and find the boy. The others are accounted for."