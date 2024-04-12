US changes 'force posture' over 'real and credible' threat of Iran attacking Israel ‘within 24 to 48 hours’

By Christian Oliver

The US has implemented 'force posture changes', deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepares for 'real and credible' threats from Iran.

US officials said they had deployed “additional assets” to the region following the threat of retaliation from Iran after an Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus, Syria, killed several of its senior military generals.

The Pentagon on Friday said it was expecting Iran's strike on Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours, which would likely ignite conflict further throughout the Middle East.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said he was expecting Iran's strike “sooner, rather than later” as he pleaded with Tehran not to step down.

Asked what his message to Iran was, Biden said "Don't".

“We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” he said.

It comes as aircraft carrier the USS Dwight D Eisenhower sailed north, closer to Israel, from its deployment to the Red Sea.

A US Navy cruiser, the USS Philippine Sea, the USS Gravely and the USS Mason have also been sent to the area.

The White House's national security spokesperson John Kirby briefed reporters: “I certainly can’t deny that we’ve taken a look at [deployments] and made some adjustments, but I am not in a position to get into the actual details of what that looks like.”

A US defense official also confirmed that presence at existing military bases was being increased throughout the wider Middle East.

“We are moving additional assets to the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts and increase force protection for US forces,” a defence official told reporters.

Tehran has been threatening to retaliate after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, killing two military commanders.

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei vowed revenge on Israel in a sermon marking the end of Ramadan.

He said: “When they attack the consulate, it is as if they have attacked our soil.

"The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be."

Iran said on Thursday that it would respond to the airstrike soon.

David Cameron on Thursday said he is "deeply concerned" about the threat Iran poses to Israel.

The UK's Foreign Secretary said he had "made it clear" to his Iranian counterpart that Iran "must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict".

Lord Cameron said: "I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence.

"Iran should instead work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks."