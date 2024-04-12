David Cameron 'deeply concerned' about Iran's threat to Israel, as Netanyahu vows to 'harm' enemies

12 April 2024, 06:23

David Cameron has said he is 'deeply concerned' about Iran's threat to Israel
David Cameron has said he is 'deeply concerned' about Iran's threat to Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

David Cameron has said he is "deeply concerned" about the threat Iran poses to Israel, amid concerns Tehran is preparing an attack in response to a deadly Israeli strike.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK's Foreign Secretary said he had "made it clear" to his Iranian counterpart that Iran "must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict".

Lord Cameron said: "I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence.

"Iran should instead work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks."

Two top Iranian generals, among others, were killed in a recent strike on the country's consulate in Syria.

The US believes Israel was responsible for the attack on the consulate. Israel has not openly taken responsibility for the strike, but Iran has said that it considers Israel responsible.

David Cameron
David Cameron. Picture: Getty

The US has said it did not have any prior knowledge of the attack, but has promised to back Israel in the face of Iranian threats.

Iran is involved in the current regional conflicts with Israel by proxy, as it funds Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei vowed revenge on Israel in a sermon marking the end of Ramadan.

He said: “When they attack the consulate, it is as if they have attacked our soil.

"The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Alamy

Iran said on Thursday that it would respond to the airstrike soon.

A spokesperson said: "Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, warned in response that "whoever harms us, we will harm them".

A spokesman for the IDF said Israel was "highly prepared for a range of scenarios".

Read more: Suella Braverman says she 'is convinced Israel is not breaking international law or committing genocide' in Gaza

Read more: UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Joe Biden said during a speech on Wednesday: "We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant attack on Israel.

"Our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.

"We say it again, ironclad, and we're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Mr Biden said.

The US is Israel's most important backer, but Mr Biden has urged a ceasefire in the war in Gaza because of the high level of civilian casualties.

Rishi Sunak defended the UK's decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said Iran would be hit with a “powerful response in its territory” if it struck on Israeli soil.

He added: “In this war, we are being attacked from more than one front … from different directions,” he said.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermon during the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran.
Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermon during the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran. Picture: Alamy

“Any enemy that tries to attack us will first of all be met with a strong defence. But we will know how to react very quickly with a decisive offensive action against the territory of whoever attacks our territory, no matter where it is, in the entire Middle East."

It comes as Israel killed three sons of one of Hamas' top leaders in an air strike on Wednesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Belarus

Putin mocks planned Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

Breaking
The UK economy grew for a second straight month in February

UK economy grows slightly for second straight month, with hopes country is exiting recession

More cold and unsettled weather is on the way

Exact date Brits to shiver in wintry blast and strong winds after 'mini-heatwave' for many this weekend

The DragonFire laser could come into service early

UK scrambles to get new precision military laser DragonFire into service for fight against Russian drones in Ukraine

North Korea China

Chinese and North Korean official meet in highest-level meeting in years

Harry Kane's children escaped unharmed

Harry Kane's children in 'lucky escape' from horror crash, after car ploughed into van - amid fears of ‘serious injuries’
Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement

Music Festival Deaths

Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against Drake over concert deaths

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK's nuclear deterrent is the "bedrock" of his plan to keep Britain safe.

Keir Starmer vows to put in place nuclear deterrent 'triple lock' in 'unshakeable' commitment to keep Britain safe

Books of barcoded Royal Mail 1st class postage stamps depicting the head of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Mail accuses Border Force of failing to stop China from 'flooding UK with fake stamps'

Rishi Sunak is launching an employment plan which pledges to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

Rishi Sunak launches £2.1m 'Operation Prosper' employment scheme to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

Dodgers Ohtani Interpreter Baseball

Baseball star’s interpreter ‘stole millions to cover gambling debts’

Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo

Harry Kane's three children are said to have been injured in a multiple vehicle car accident

Three of Harry Kane's children escape car crash in Germany unharmed - after he flew to UK for Champions League clash

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to news of the death of O.J. Simpson

'Good riddance': Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson's death 30 years on from murder trial that tore Kardashians apart

The British TV chef who "ghosted" his pregnant wife was found in under 16 hours following an online manhunt

Brit TV chef accused of 'ghosting' his family sends 'grovelling' text to wife

Latest News

See more Latest News

OJ Simpson, the controversial former NFL star who also pursued an acting career, has died of cancer at the age of 76.

Controversial life of OJ Simpson: From NFL star to murder suspect in 'trial of the century'
Poland Abortion

Poland’s parliament debates liberalising abortion law

Ina Rodrigues was killed in the collision

WATCH: CCTV captures moment moped drivers flee after woman, 58, killed in Hammersmith hit-and-run
O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76

Former American footballer OJ Simpson who was controversially cleared of double murder dies age 76 after cancer battle
The Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam

Divers discover two more bodies in Italian hydroelectric plant explosion

Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank leaves key interest rate unchanged

The sound of the police? A bird has learnt to mimic the sound of a siren

Special Branch: Officers baffled after bird in tree outside police station mimics sound of siren
Members of the Siberian Battalion, formed mostly of volunteer Russian citizens, of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ International Legion, practice during military exercises

Ukraine’s parliament passes law to boost conscript numbers after months of delay

An MQ9 Predator drone

China sanctions two US firms over ‘support for arms sales to Taiwan’

The sentences following the murders of Holly Bramley (left) and Cody Fisher (right) demonstrate a "disparity", a campaigner has said

Domestic violence campaigner slams sentencing ‘disparity’ and says male on female violence ‘not taken as seriously’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge
The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit