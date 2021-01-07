The US constitution’s 25th Amendment explained and simplified

7 January 2021, 10:56 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 11:01

Donald Trump and the 25th Amendment has been a discussion since the Capitol protests
Donald Trump and the 25th Amendment has been a discussion since the Capitol protests. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Will the 25th Amendment be invoked on Donald Trump? Will the president be removed from The White House early? And when does Joe Biden become president?

Donald Trump supporters clashed in the Capitol overnight leading to four deaths as they protested the outcome of the latest US General Election.

Following the scenes, there have been discussions and reports on using the US constitution of the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump of his presidential title and privileges early.

According to some news sources, unnamed Republican leaders have said the 25th Amendment had been discussed, saying they had described Trump as "out of control”.

Donald Trump banned from Twitter and Facebook for 12 hours

So what is the 25th Amendment? And will Donald Trump be removed from the White House early following the protests? Here’s everything explained and simplified:

Trump protestors stormed the Capitol as the final election results were announced
Trump protestors stormed the Capitol as the final election results were announced. Picture: PA

The US constitution’s 25th Amendment explained

Simply, the 25th Amendment is a rule where a vice-president can temporarily take over from the president if they can no longer fulfil their duties.

This could be because of a death, resignation, illness or is removed from the office. For example, Dick Cheney took over George W. Bushes duties when he went under general anaesthetic.

For this to happen, the current vice president Mike Pence, plus the majority of Donald Trump’s cabinet members, would have to agree he was no longer fit to lead the country.

The movement must be based on “reliable facts” to be successful and not personal prejudice.

Donald Trump has said he will peacefully hand over his title to Joe Biden
Donald Trump has said he will peacefully hand over his title to Joe Biden. Picture: PA

Will Donald Trump be removed from the White House early?

At the moment, this isn’t looking likely although a number of White House officials have resigned since the Capitol Breach.

Donald Trump has made a statement since the protests and committed to a peaceful transitions when Joe Biden becomes the official US president.

When does Joe Biden become the official president?

Currently president-elect, Joe Biden will officially become president on his inauguration date on January 20, 2021.

