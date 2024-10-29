US Election 2024: Final week sees high tensions, cybersecurity threats and concerns over political violence

Former President Donald J. Trump answers question from Pastor Paula White-Cain at the National Faith Advisory Board summit in Powder Springs, Georgia. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

With only days until the 5 November election, uncertainty is mounting across the United States as Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump square off in one of the tightest presidential races in recent history.

The final days of the campaign, underscored by deep political and social divides, are expected to be decisive for American voters.

At a Sunday rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Mr Trump and his supporters made headlines following comments by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage."

Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny responded by endorsing Ms Harris, further fuelling a contentious race that has already drawn stark battle lines.

Ms Harris, addressing reporters on Monday, said the rally exemplified her campaign’s core message, characterising Mr Trump as “fixated on his grievances, on himself, and on dividing our country."

She added that the Republican candidate’s approach lacks a vision for uniting Americans, especially as they confront issues facing “the American family” and “the American worker.”

Ms Harris is set to deliver a closing argument later today in Washington and will campaign in Michigan, joined by singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump held a rally in Atlanta. President Joe Biden, who cast his ballot early in Delaware, also interacted with voters, highlighting the enthusiasm and apprehension surrounding the election’s outcome.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to and meets Michigan voters during a rally. Picture: Getty

Heightened Concerns for Democracy and Potential Violence

A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research highlights growing unease among Americans about the potential fallout from the election.

Approximately four in ten registered voters report they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about possible violent efforts to overturn the election results, while similar numbers worry about legal tactics aimed at blocking final outcomes.

A third of voters express fears about election officials potentially attempting to manipulate vote certification processes, underscoring widespread anxiety about the stability of US democracy.

Chinese and North Korean Interference Unsettles Both Campaigns

As candidates intensify their efforts, reports of attempted cyber intrusions and foreign influence are casting shadows over the campaigns.

The Washington Post reports that state-backed Chinese hackers breached US telecommunications networks, accessing audio recordings from Trump campaign staff.

The sophisticated cyber operation has intensified security protocols within the campaign, with senior Trump aides issued new devices after an FBI alert.

Cyber analysts have attributed the breach to a group known as Salt Typhoon, a Chinese state-linked entity notorious for infiltrating American telecoms infrastructure. Reuters further revealed that figures associated with the Harris campaign have also been targeted, suggesting a comprehensive foreign effort affecting both parties.

Salt Typhoon’s involvement has sparked renewed calls for cybersecurity vigilance. Verizon, which first detected the breach, confirmed the hackers’ use of highly advanced techniques.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are now investigating individuals tied to China, and pressure is mounting for more robust defensive measures across critical infrastructure.

The revelation of audio capture from Trump’s advisors comes alongside reports from North Korean sources acknowledging troop deployment in Russia to aid President Vladimir Putin.

The disclosure of thousands of North Korean soldiers supporting the conflict in Ukraine has led to calls for a unified response from the international community, adding complexity to US election dynamics just days before Americans head to the polls.

As election day approaches, officials and analysts alike warn that the multifaceted threats to security and democracy illustrate the urgent need for heightened protection against foreign influence, bolstered cybersecurity, and preparedness to manage potential unrest.