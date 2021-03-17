EU plans to introduce ‘vaccine passports’ ahead of summer holidays

The digital and paper based certificates are being planned to allow travel across Europe this summer. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The European Union is set to unveil plans for a vaccine passport scheme, which could allow people to easily travel across the continent for tourism and work this summer.

Commissioners are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the “Digital Green Certificate”, as well as plans for a “the way ahead regarding a progressive lifting of restrictions”.

Ahead of the meeting the commission said: “This certificate would facilitate safe free movement of citizens inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic in a non-discriminatory way.”

“In addition to possible uses in healthcare, the aim of the certificate is to facilitate the safe free movement of citizens of one Member State to and in other EU Member States,” their site adds.

Read more: What is a vaccine passport and how do I get one?

Today we will share our proposal to create a Digital Green Certificate.



This certificate would facilitate safe free movement of citizens inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic in a non-discriminatory way.



Stay tuned, and learn more here ↓#StrongerTogether — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) March 17, 2021

Tourism reliant countries such as Greece and Cyprus are reportedly pushing for the technological solution which could avoid the need for quarantine and border testing.

Any plans will need to be signed off by the European Parliament and EU member states, with the EU commission hoping infrastructure for sharing medical information will be set up “by the summer”.

However, Spain and Greece have previously announced they hope to begin allowing overseas tourists back by mid-May, if the pandemic allows.

Read more: Cyprus to allow vaccinated British tourists to holiday from 1 May

Earlier in March, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that the aim of the “Digital Green Pass” would be to provide “proof that a person has been vaccinated”, the “results of tests for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet” and information on “Covid-19 recovery”.

“The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans’ lives,” she added.

“The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism.”

Watch: Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

The commission says it is “working with the World Health Organisation to ensure that certificates issued in the EU can be recognised elsewhere in the world as well.”

A draft of the plans, seen by Bloomberg, suggests the certificates would only be in place temporarily, until the pandemic is over - although many scientists suggest Covid is here for the foreseeable future.

We'll present this month a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass. The aim is to provide:



•Proof that a person has been vaccinated

•Results of tests for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet

•Info on COVID19 recovery



It will respect data protection, security & privacy — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2021

As the UK is no longer in the EU, Brits will not be part of the Digital Green Certificate scheme.

However, Boris Johnson has asked Cabinet Minister Michael Gove to lead a review into vaccine passports and “whether Covid-status certification could play a role in reopening our economy, reducing restrictions on social contact and improving safety”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously hinted that the government may issue vaccine passports for international travel.

Speaking to LBC in February, he said: “There are some areas where we know it is going to be needed to have this certificate to show whether or not you’ve been vaccinated.

“For instance, international travel to some countries – if another country says you can’t come in unless you have the jab, then we want Brits to be able to demonstrate that.

P&O Cruises became the latest tourism operator to announce that unvaccinated holidaymakers will be banned from their ships.

Only UK residents who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine at least seven days in advance will be permitted onboard, the UK's largest cruise line said.

Failure to provide proof of the jabs "will result in denial of boarding", the firm warned.

This is a "strong expressed preference on the part of our guests", it added.

Saga Cruises has previously announced it will require all guests to be vaccinated when it resumes operations in June.