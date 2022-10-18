'Very difficult and very humiliating': former Tory chancellor Lord Lamont slams Liz Truss 'mess'

18 October 2022, 19:09

Lord Norman Lamont said Liz Truss situation is 'humiliating'
Lord Norman Lamont said Liz Truss situation is 'humiliating'. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Kit Heren

Prime Minister Liz Truss is in a 'very difficult and very humiliating' situation, a former Conservative chancellor has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, Lord Norman Lamont said that the "whole spectacle" of British politics over the last month has been "a bad advertisement for Britain".

Lord Lamont, who was Tory chancellor from 1990-1993, said: "I don’t think the original mini-Budget was well thought through. I don’t think it was just a matter of presentation.

"I think it was inherently a gamble and it’s true that there were international factors at work, but the fact that there are unsettled markets was all the more reason not to try a sort of rash experiment, and it came crashing down- and to be honest I wasn’t surprised."

Read more: Majority of Tory members want Truss to go just weeks after electing her as leader - and Boris to succeed her

Lord Lamont's comments come as a new poll shows that more than half of Tory members want Liz Truss replaced as Prime Minister, despite voting her in just six weeks ago.

Ms Truss is trying to battle on after a disastrous start to life at Downing Street, having been elected only on September 5.

She had to tear up her economic policies of hefty tax breaks after markets were spooked by whether the Government could afford them, then sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor just days into his job.

Ms Truss replaced him with Jeremy Hunt who then killed off most of the rest of the economic plan on Monday, leaving questions over whether he was more in charge than she was, with Tories reportedly plotting to oust her.

Read more: Andrew Marr: 'Hunt, Sunak and Mordaunt are the three contenders to replace Liz Truss as PM'

Lord Lamont said on Tuesday evening that he was impressed by Mr Hunt.- adding that he thinks the chancellor has won over many Conservative backbenchers, who had supported Ms Truss' catastrophic mini-Budget.

Liz Truss
Liz Truss. Picture: Getty

He said: "A lot of Conservative MPs have got rather a naive idea… in their minds that tax cuts, tax cuts, pay for themselves - produce growth, 'abracadabra'. Well it just isn’t like that."

Lord Lamont in September
Lord Lamont in September. Picture: Getty

Asked by Andrew if he had ever seen the Tories in "as big a mess", the lifelong Conservative member said: "No I haven’t I think it is terrible. But I think the only hope for the Conservative Party..., whether we can win or just modify the defeat... the important thing is to be seen to be acting in the national interest.

"Don’t think so much about winning the election. Get on and do what is right."

Read more: Liz Truss faces Cabinet colleagues after saying sorry for going 'too far, too fast' with mini-Budget

Lord Lamont said that while he did not excuse Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng for the mini-Budget, there were international factors at play.

Norman Lamont as chancellor in 1993
Norman Lamont as chancellor in 1993. Picture: Getty

Lord Lamont said that mortgage rates would have had to come up at some point, but that the UK is now facing this on an accelerated timetable.

"The unwinding of [quantitative easing], of printing money, is something that we’ve been expecting we’d have to face up to at some point. That some point has now arrived, and at a rather difficult and horrible moment.

He added that Britain has faced a "series of crises" in recent years, and it is "not surprising that these should have slowed growth even over a twelve year period."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow

Russian court rejects Alexei Navalny’s second prison sentence appeal

C George Georgiou, 44, served with Cambridgeshire Constabulary before being found guilty

Former police officer guilty of coercive behaviour quit before force could sack him, disciplinary panel concludes

Melissa Towne

Mother accused of cutting five-year-old’s throat ‘thought the girl was evil’

Andrew Marr said there are three frontrunners to replace Liz Truss

Andrew Marr: 'Hunt, Sunak and Mordaunt are the three contenders to replace Liz Truss as PM'

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news programme at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea on October 14 2022

North Korea fires artillery shells near border with South Korea

A Lafarge facility in the desert near Raqqa in Syria

French cement firm Lafarge admits paying Isis millions to keep factory open

Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven children

'Taking newborn to the mortuary was the hardest thing I've had to do', says Lucy Letby, nurse accused of murdering seven babies
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev sits in the chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-21 space capsule south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday September 29 2022

Russian cosmonaut runs over colleague less than three weeks after space return

Stewart and his nephew, Warren, previously organised for three trucks to be sent to Ukraine with supplies shortly after war broke out,

Rod Stewart uses knightly “power” to house Ukrainian family of seven in the hope others will “pick up some slack too”

Just Stop Oil blocking Dartford Bridge

Eco-activists who spent 36 hours dangling on Dartford Bridge arrested after police bring in cherry picker

A firefighter is seen inside a damaged apartment after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia

Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 15

Sharon Taylor

Cheating wife who made false rape claims and bombarded husband with abusive vile texts spared jail

The TUC conference is taking place in Brighton.

New winter of discontent: Waves of strikes to wreak havoc across UK as teachers and doctors among 2m walking out

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson holds a press meeting to present his cabinet ministers in Stockholm

New Swedish PM presents three-party centre-right government

Police at the scene of the stabbing

Two killed in stabbing in south-west Germany

Kevin Spacey spoke in court as he faces sexual misconduct allegations

Kevin Spacey tells court his ‘white supremacist and neo-Nazi’ father led him to suppress his sexuality

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany Cybersecurity

German cybersecurity chief sacked over possible ties to Russian intelligence

Russia Ukraine War

‘Third of Ukraine’s power stations’ destroyed by Russian air strikes

Elnaz Rekabi

Female Iranian rock climber who competed without wearing hijab is being sent straight to notorious Evin Prison
A majority of Tory members are against Liz Truss, weeks after they elected her

Majority of Tory members want Truss to go just weeks after electing her as leader - and Boris to succeed her
Spain Soccer Neymar Trial

‘My father handles everything’, Neymar tells fraud trial

France Protests

French workers strike to demand pay rises keep pace with inflation

Hong Kong Drug Seizure

£5.2m of drugs found inside electrical transformers at Hong Kong airport

France Soccer League 1

Barcelona fan group asks for probe into ‘unfair signing of Messi by PSG’

Daniel Craig is made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George

James Bond star Daniel Craig receives same honour as his iconic 007 character

Meghan has opened up about why she left Deal or No Deal

Meghan reveals she was 'treated like a bimbo' on Deal or No Deal and said she wants Lilibet to 'aspire higher'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly
Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit