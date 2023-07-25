Victoria Beckham takes trip down memory lane as she belts Spice Girls classic in karaoke bar - and David dances along

25 July 2023, 01:08

Posh Spice rolled back the years while husband David danced along.
Posh Spice rolled back the years while husband David danced along. Picture: Tiktok/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Victoria Beckham took a trip down memory lane over the weekend as she gave a nostalgic performance of a Spice Girls classic in Miami.

Posh, 49, threw it back to 1996 on the weekend as she sang Spice Girls ‘Say You’ll Be There’ in a karaoke bar – while husband David took on the role as cheerleader dancing by her side.

Sharing clips of the evening across social media platforms, Posh shocked fans with the unexpected performance after reports emerged she won't be performing with the rest of her girlband stars at Glastonbury next year.

She wrote online: “Just a casual night out in Miami! check out my tik tok to see the full performance. No really I did not drink that much."

Posting on TikTok she wrote: “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!!”

Posh belted the Spice Girls classic in a video posted online.
Posh belted the Spice Girls classic in a video posted online. Picture: Tiktok

It comes as the Spice Girls are rumoured to be performing a reunion at Glastonbury 2024 in one of the headline slots ahead of their 30th anniversary.

Emma Bunton, 47, Geri Horner, 50, Mel Brown, 48, and Mel Chisholm, 49, are all said to be open to touring again in the near-future, as they plan provisional dates for 2024.

But reports suggest Victoria is choosing to focus on her fashion label instead of rejoining her former co-stars.

One source at The Mail on Sunday said of Victoria’s plans: “Glastonbury is possible the coolest gig on the planet but Victoria won't be doing it next year. She has carved herself a career as a fashion designer that she has put blood, sweat and tears into, so singing is something she has to carefully consider.”

“She looks back fondly on her years in the Spice Girls – they were very special to her – so she hasn't ruled out a one off celebration, maybe, at some point. And Glastonbury are not at all keen on having the group without Posh, it just doesn't have the same pull.”

But despite fans’ disappointment that Posh likely won’t be joining future tours, they were more than enthusiastic about her one-off performance.

One commenter said: “Drunk Becks is a vibe.”

“Posh Spice is back!” another added.

While another celebrated David’s moves, as they said: “I love how her husband is the biggest fan boy!”

