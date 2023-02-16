Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss among fashion stars attending funeral for British icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are among attendees at Vivienne Westwood's funeral
Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are among attendees at Vivienne Westwood's funeral. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Celebrities and fashion icons have gathered for the funeral of British icon Vivienne Westwood, who died aged 81 in December last year.

Westwood died peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home in London.

Her designs have since become a global brand associated with a spiky conception of Britishness. She was awarded a damehood in 2006.

Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Helena Bonham Carter are among attendees at Westwood's funeral. Stormzy also made a surprise appearance in an all-black suit and shirt combo.

Kate Moss attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service at Southwark Cathedral
Kate Moss attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's funeral. Picture: Getty
Stormzy attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service at Southwark Cathedral
Stormzy attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service at Southwark Cathedral. Picture: Getty
Helena Bonham Carter attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood
Helena Bonham Carter attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood. Picture: Getty

A number of attendees have styled themselves in classic Westwood fashion, with tartan designs and colourful bold tailoring on display.

The service at Southwark Cathedral will be attended by family, friends and other figures from the world of fashion.

Farida Khelfa attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service
Farida Khelfa attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service. Picture: Getty
Alexa Chung attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood
Alexa Chung attends a memorial service to honour and celebrate the life of Dame Vivienne Westwood. Picture: Getty

Announcing her death in December, her fashion house tweeted just after 9pm: "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."Westwood shot to fame in the 1970s at the height of the punk movement.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said tonight: "I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

"We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."

Philip Sallon attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service
Philip Sallon attends Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service. Picture: Getty
Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave
Joely Richardson and Vanessa Redgrave. Picture: Getty
Dame Vivienne Westwood attends the Vivienne Westwood AW20/21 presentation and exhibition during London Fashion Week
Dame Vivienne Westwood attends the Vivienne Westwood AW20/21 presentation and exhibition during London Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

Westwood also spent years campaigning for civil rights, animal rights and other liberal political causes. Westwood famously did not wear knickers when she collected her OBE from the late Queen in 1992.

Meanwhile, in 2020 she notably led a public protests against the detention of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Suspended inside a cage, she said: "Don't extradite Assange - it's a stitch-up."

Westwood shielded for 16 weeks during the Covid pandemic, but re-emerged to public life after restrictions were lifted.

