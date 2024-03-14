Victoria and David Beckham’s iconic ‘working class’ moment from Netflix Documentary nominated for TV BAFTA

The pair could earn a TV BAFTA for the moment. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The iconic Rolls Royce revelation moment from the Netflix documentary could earn David and Victoria Beckham a TV BAFTA.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David, 48, and Victoria, 49, spoke openly about their marriage, allegations of an affair with Rebecca Loos, their family life and David’s career in the Netflix show released last October.

But Victoria became an internet sensation after she claimed she was from a ‘working class background’.

Afterward, David pressed her on the comment when she eventually admitted she was driven to school in a Rolls-Royce.

The scene has now been nominated for a TV BAFTA in the ‘Memorable Moments’ category, along with five other entries.

Other entries include moments from Doctor Who, Happy Valley, Succession and The Last of Us.

In the original moment, Victoria said: “We both come from families that work very hard we're very working class”.

David pokes his head through a door and tells her: “Be honest!”

“I am being honest,” Victoria replies.

Read more: Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 70, reveals skin cancer diagnosis as she details graphic treatment

Read more: ‘Totally devastated & heartbroken’: Shameless star Tina Malone reveals death of her husband Paul Chase

The documentary aired last October. Picture: Alamy

David asks her: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

He presses her on the question before Victoria admits: “It depends but yes in the 80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

David replies: “Thank you” and then leaves the room.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Posh and Becks' documentary Beckham faces some stiff competition, but given how many viewers watched the show on Netflix it might just triumph on the back of people power.

“And the fact that they are in such esteemed company among the incredible nominees shows just what a big impression it made.

“There were some incredible TV moments during 2023, but the Beckhams can count on fans backing them in the voting. It's the only category where the public get to have their say.”