Pedestrian killed as bus smashes into stop outside Victoria Station

A person died in the crash at Victoria station this morning. Picture: @KaiserJonny

By Asher McShane

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a bus outside Victoria Bus Station in central London.

Pictures on social media showed a crashed bus next to a badly damaged bus stop.

A Number 13 bus had crashed into the bus stop.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a pedestrian had been killed.

Multiple police cars and fire engines were at the scene of the crash this morning. The bus driver was taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: "We sent some resources, including two ambulance crews and a medic in a fast-response car. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"We treated three people at the scene.

"A person was taken to hospital and another patient was assessed and discharged.

"Unfortunately, despite our teams' best efforts, a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

The bus station is closed while the collision is investigated but the railway station is not affected.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I've been told about the tragic news that a pedestrian has lost their life as a consequence of an accident.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved family, it's really important that we allow them to be informed first about this tragedy.

"There is a full investigation under way.

"I'm sure I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts and prayers are with this person's family."

Police are working to trace the pedestrian's next of kin.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "At 08:59am police were made aware of a serious road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a bus at the London Transport Bus Station outside Victoria BR Station.

"Multiple Metropolitan police units were in attendance along with officers from British Transport Police and the London Ambulance Service.

"Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service, the life of the pedestrian casualty was pronounced dead at 9:26am.

"The driver of the bus has been conveyed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

"The bus station remains closed but there are no other road closures in place.

"The British Rail station remains unaffected.

"Specialist police traffic investigators are on scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the collision has commenced.

"We are currently working to inform the next of kin."

Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

"This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected. TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation."