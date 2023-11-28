Virgin Atlantic flight powered by cooking oil to make maiden journey from London to New York

28 November 2023, 08:33 | Updated: 28 November 2023, 08:37

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) can be made from a variety of sources, including crops, household waste and cooking oils
Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) can be made from a variety of sources, including crops, household waste and cooking oils. Picture: Virgin Atlantic

By Asher McShane

The first transatlantic flight by a large passenger aircraft powered in part by cooking oil will take off later from Heathrow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Virgin Atlantic will operate the flight to New York JFK with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on Tuesday.

So-called sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) will power the flight, the fuel can be made from a variety of sources, including crops, household waste and cooking oils.

Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson, Mr Harper and Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss will be among the passengers on the flight, which is not carrying fare-paying travellers.

The Transport Secretary said: "Today's 100% SAF-powered flight shows how we can decarbonise transport both now and in the future, cutting lifecycle emissions by 70% and inspiring the next generation of solutions.

Read more: Met releases images of more than 60 people it wants to track down as hundreds arrested over Palestine protests

Read more: Coroners write to National Highways over smart motorway fears as agency spends £500k on legal fees

"This Government has backed today's flight to take off and we will continue to support the UK's emerging SAF industry as it creates jobs, grows the economy and gets us to jet zero."

Sir Richard said: "The world will always assume something can't be done, until you do it.

"The spirit of innovation is getting out there and trying to prove that we can do things better for everyone's benefit.

"Virgin Atlantic has been challenging the status quo and pushing the aviation industry to never settle and do better since 1984."

The Civil Aviation Authority reviewed various aspects of the flight before granting an operating permit, including analysing ground tests with an engine running on 100% SAF.

Virgin Atlantic was awarded up to £1 million by the Government in December last year to plan and operate the flight to demonstrate the effectiveness of SAF.

SAF is seen as vital to reduce the aviation industry's carbon emissions but is currently much more expensive to produce than conventional jet fuel.

It makes up only about 0.1% of aviation fuel used globally.

SAF is made from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil, meaning its production involves using about 70% less carbon.

It can be used in jet engines to a maximum blend of 50% with kerosene without the need for any modifications.

US company Gulfstream Aerospace operated the first transatlantic flight powered by 100% SAF earlier this month using a business jet.

Virgin Atlantic's flight will be the first of its kind by a large passenger aircraft.

Mr Weiss said: "Getting to this point has been more than a year in the making and taken radical collaboration across our consortium partners and Government.

"We're committed to using 10% SAF by 2030, but to get there we need the Government to support the creation of a UK SAF industry.

"We know that if we can make it, we can fly it."

Campaign group the Aviation Environment Federation (AEF) has hit back at the Department for Transport's claim the technology will "make guilt-free flying a reality".

The group's policy director Cait Hewitt said: "The idea that this flight somehow gets us closer to guilt-free flying is a joke.

"SAF represent around 0.1% of aviation fuel globally and will be very hard to scale up sustainably."

She accused the aviation sector of being "misleading" over the impact of using SAF on carbon emissions.

Ms Hewitt added: "Hopefully, we'll have better technological solutions in future but, for now, the only way to cut CO2 from aviation is to fly less."

Under the DfT's SAF mandate, at least 10% of fuel used by airlines in the UK must be made from sustainable feedstocks by 2030.

Without UK SAF production, meeting the mandate will rely heavily on imports.

Mr Harper recently insisted the UK is "on track" to meet its target of having at least five commercial SAF plants in construction by 2025.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rescuers are on the verge of freeing the 41 construction workers

'Soon our brothers will be taken out': Indian rescuers reach 41 men trapped in tunnel in the Himalayas

Breaking
Breaking News

Michael Gove apologises to bereaved families for government mistakes during Covid

It will snow later today, the Met Office has said

Exact time snow to hit UK as Met Office issues weather warning for later today

Israel Palestinians

Israeli campaign in southern Gaza must be ‘carefully thought through’ – US

The ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliot, has waded into the row

Ambassador to Spain wades into 'cultural appropriation' row over M&S ‘Spanish’ croquettes that are filled with paella

India Tunnel Collapse

Indian workers trapped in tunnel for two weeks ‘close to being rescued’

Mark Harper defending the handling of the row over the Elgin Marbles

'It's not a snub, we offered them Oliver Dowden': Minister defends Sunak amid Elgin Marbles row

CORRECTION South Africa Mine Deaths

South African mine elevator crash leaves 11 dead and 75 hurt

Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan to face public trial on charges of revealing official secrets

Snow is expected to fall across the country

Snow alert issued as 11 areas to be hit by freezing temperatures - will your area be affected?

Maddy's family released a statement on Monday.

Maddy Cusack’s mother says football ‘broke daughter's spirit’ as Sheffield United to launch probe into her death aged 27

Exclusive
Susan Hall criticised Sadiq Khan after she was pickpocketed

Tory London mayoral candidate Susan Hall rages against Sadiq Khan after 'pickpocketing ordeal on Tube'

Israel Palestinians Hostages

Hamas set to release more hostages as Gaza truce enters fifth day

Exclusive
National Highways has been contacted by coroners over smart motorways

Coroners write to National Highways over smart motorway fears as agency spends £500k on legal fees

Met chief Sir Mark Rowley

'Armed cops would rather face terrorists than gangsters', Met Police chief says

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Indonesia Rhino

Critically endangered Sumatran rhino born on Indonesian island

Kfir Bibas has been handed to a separate terror group, the IDF has claimed.

Hamas 'refuses to give youngest hostage back to Israel' and hands 10-month-old baby to separate terror group
Grace Dent revealed her 'heartbreak' to campmates after quitting the show.

‘My heart is broken’: Grace Dent feels she has ‘let campmates down’ as stars left teary over her I’m A Celeb exit
Meghan Markle faces a court battle against her half-sister Samantha.

Markle v Markle: Meghan faces defamation trial against half-sister Samantha as judge tables court date
Nurses are angry at doctors being awarded a bumper pay deal

Nurses 'disgusted' as doctors reach bumper pay deal with government as they warn of more strikes
Omid Scobie's new book contains a raft of claims about the royals

Archie's skin colour questions and King blasts Harry as a fool: The eight most explosive claims from new book Endgame
Palestinians drive through Gaza City

More hostages released as Israel-Hamas truce extended

Amazon company logo

EU regulators say Amazon acquisition of vacuum maker iRobot may harm competition

Sunak snubbed Greece's PM over the Elgin Marbles

Sunak snubs Greek prime minister after he calls for Elgin Marbles to be returned and compares it to splitting Mona Lisa
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump set to give evidence again next month in civil fraud trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims
Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit