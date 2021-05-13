Virtual wards among measures to drive down NHS waiting times

New funding has been promised to tackle the backlog of patients on NHS waiting lists. Picture: Getty

By Daisy Stephens

NHS England has announced plans to cut waiting list times to clear the backlog of patients waiting to be treated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Funding of £160 million will be put towards trialling initiatives such as virtual wards, 3D scanners and at-home antibiotic kits, in an effort to tackle lengthy waiting lists in the NHS.

The plans will be trialled in 12 areas including North Central London, Hampshire & Isle of Wight and North East & Cumbria, with the funding split between them, as well as five specialist children’s hospitals including Great Ormond Street.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief operating officer, said: "With Covid cases in hospitals now significantly reducing thanks to the extraordinary success of the NHS vaccination programme, our focus is now on rapidly recovering routine services.

"Early figures show local teams are already well ahead of schedule, but we want to go further, faster, which is why we are investing £160 million to find new ways to tackle waiting lists.

Figures last month revealed that 2.7 million people were on waiting lists to start treatment at the end of February. Picture: PA

"The additional support announced today will help us create a blueprint for continuing that progress over summer and beyond, in a way that doesn't heap extra pressure on staff, so that as many people as possible benefit from the world-class care the NHS provides."

Figures last month revealed that 2.7 million people were on waiting lists to start treatment at the end of February – an all-time high that, according to chief executive of the Patients Association Rachel Power, has caused “worry” among patients.

Ms Power welcomed the initiative, saying: "The importance of treatment being timely, to ensure the best possible outcomes, is well recognised.

"Effective communication with patients at this critical juncture is also essential, and we have been pleased to work with NHS England on developing principles for effective communication with patients about their elective treatment."

However, others have questioned the effectiveness of the plans.

Council chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) Dr Chaand Nagpaul said that the BMA estimated it would cost £4 billion to clear the backlog, and so the £160 million cash boost was “wholly disingenuous”.

He also said that the idea of “Super Saturday” clinics – another of the measures due to be trialled by NHS England – showed "a grave lack of understanding of the rocketing workload and demand already facing GPs".

He said: "What we need to see is a workable plan that sufficiently supports the needs of the health service as a whole, and it is imperative that the allocation of funding and resources is reasonable and caters to the needs of primary, secondary and community care - all of whom have been completely stretched in the past year.

"Importantly, this must be underpinned by ongoing efforts to expand the medical workforce and to ensure that the utmost is done to retain doctors and NHS staff and give them enough support through the challenging time ahead."