Vardy's ex-husband denies 'forcing' her Peter Andre interview as Coleen 'confident of win'

21 May 2022, 23:33 | Updated: 21 May 2022, 23:51

The 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial between Rebekah Vardy (left) and Coleen Rooney came to a close on Thursday.
The 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial between Rebekah Vardy (left) and Coleen Rooney came to a close on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Rebekah Vardy's ex-husband has challenged her courtroom assertion that he "forced" her into doing the interview about Peter Andre, as Coleen Rooney is reportedly "confident" about winning the Wagatha Christie libel case.

Mrs Vardy's interview with the News Of The World - in which she described the singer as being "hung like a small chipolata" - became crucial evidence in the libel case between the two footballer's wives.

She is suing Mrs Rooney, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie', for libel after the 36-year-old accused her of leaking "false stories" about her private life in October 2019 after carrying out a months-long "sting operation".

Mrs Vardy's integrity was called into question on the first day of the trial, when Mr Sherborne, Mrs Rooney's barrister, grilled her about leaking stories to the press and respecting people's privacy.

He read out parts of Mrs Vardy's 2003 interview with the now defunct paper, which included comments about Mr Andre having "the smallest trouser equipment I've ever seen".

During her time on the witness stand, Mrs Vardy said she was "forced" into doing the interview by her ex-husband, Steve Clarke, and said it was something she "deeply regrets".

Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne Rooney leaving the High Court.
Coleen Rooney and husband Wayne Rooney leaving the High Court. Picture: Alamy

However, speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Mr Clarke claims the decision to tell all to the tabloid was Rebekah's.

He claims his only involvement was to drive her to a photo studio, casting doubts on her High Court testimony.

Mrs Vardy - who is married to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy - is suing her fellow wag Coleen Rooney for accusing her of leaking stories to the press.

After the trial drew to a close on Thursday, a close friend of Mrs Rooney told the Sunday Mirror she was "confident" she will win the libel case and will be "vindicated".

“After the trial, Coleen had a cup of tea and packed her bags for holiday, confident she had won," the source said.

“She has told friends she will be vindicated and she feels relieved that her truth is out there. This whole saga has been very painful."

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a "sting operation" and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press.

The fake stories Ms Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a "gender selection" procedure, her planning to return to TV and the basement flooding at her home.

In an infamous social media post, she wrote: "I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

Rebekah Vardy leaving the High Court.
Rebekah Vardy leaving the High Court. Picture: Alamy

"It's ........... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Her barrister David Sherborne told the court his client was fighting on the basis of truth and public interest.

Both women gave evidence during the seven-day trial of the case, along with Wayne Rooney, with Mrs Justice Steyn due to give her ruling at a later date.

