'Farewell ceremony' for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as he is buried privately in St Petersburg after plane crash

29 August 2023, 20:17 | Updated: 29 August 2023, 20:27

A "farewell ceremony" has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
A "farewell ceremony" has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A "farewell ceremony" has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after he died in a plane crash in Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The funeral was held privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of his hometown in St Petersburg.

"The farewell to Yevgeny Viktorovich took place in a closed format. Those who wish to say goodbye may visit Porokhovskoye cemetery," Prigozhin's press service said in a short post on Telegram on Tuesday, accompanied by a photo of the Russian mercenary.

Secrecy had surrounded the funeral arrangements for Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash on August 23.

The incident marked two months to the day since the Wagner leader staged a mutiny in the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule since he rose to power in 1999.

The Kremlin has rejected suggestions that Putin ordered his death in revenge for the revolt, claiming it to be an "absolute lie".

Putin - who initially stayed silent over Prigozhin's mysterious plane crash - did not attend the funeral.

Read more: Wagner mercenary leader Prigozhin confirmed dead after genetic analysis, Russian investigators claim

Read more: Wagner mercenaries must swear allegiance to Russia as Putin signs decree forcing fighters to take vow

Flowers on the grave of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin
Flowers on the grave of Wagner Group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Picture: Alamy

Genetic tests confirmed Prigozhin died in last Wednesday's crash, Russia's investigative committee announced on Sunday.

Two other top Wagner figures, four Prigozhin bodyguards and three crew members were also killed when his Embraer Legacy 600 private jet crashed north of Moscow.

Intelligence services are believed to be working on the basis that a bomb was planted on the plane - with experts suggesting it may have been hidden in a wine crate.

Earlier on Tuesday, Valery Chekalov, the head of Wagner logistics, was buried at another St Petersburg cemetery.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras patrols over Kavouri beach and woodland, in southern Athens

Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece burns for 11th day

India Lunar Mission

India’s moon rover detects sulphur and other elements near lunar south pole

NATS CEO has said that the air traffic chaos on bank holiday Monday was caused by incoming flight data leading to systems suspending automatic processing

Air traffic control catastrophe 'caused by incoming data' not cyber-attack as UK counts £80bn cost for fiasco

Chile Supermoon

Supermoon could see Hurricane Idalia raise tides higher as it makes landfall

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US to send further 250 million dollars in weapons to Ukraine

Egypt Sudan

Sudan’s military leader visits Egypt on first trip abroad since conflict began

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Hero officer who was hit by a train as he saved distressed man dies in hospital and is named by police

Election 2024 Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends Republican presidential bid

APTOPIX Russia Prigozhin

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin buried in private service

3M SEC

3M agrees to pay £4.7 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from US service members

Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwe opposition party calls for fresh elections

This is the moment a group flees at Notting Hill carnival.

Terrifying moment ‘machete-wielding’ youth runs through Notting Hill carnival crowds amid night ‘marred by violence’

A heat blast will send temperatures soaring as the UK enters peak hurricane season

'Unpredictable' weather to hit UK as 'peak Atlantic hurricane' season arrives bringing an end to 10-day heatwave

LBC understands the final say on whether officers can stay in post or be sacked will be given to Chief Constables, rather than independent lawyers on misconduct panels

Home Office set to make it easier for police chiefs to sack dodgy cops found guilty of misconduct

Guatemala Election

Candidate declared winner of Guatemala election as his party is suspended

Water Main Break-Times Square

New York subway floods as 127-year-old water main gives way under Times Square

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un says North Korea must be ready for US-led invasion plots

Netherlands Pakistan

Prosecutors demand 12 years for Pakistan ex-cricketer over call to kill Wilders

Russia Obit Prigozhin

Memorial service for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ‘has taken place’

Latif Khoosa, a member of Imran Khan's legal team, leaves Islamabad High Court

Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan’s corruption conviction and jail sentence

Passengers won't receive compensation amid the travel chaos.

‘You won’t get any compensation’: Thousands of passengers warned they won’t be refunded after air traffic control chaos
The Met Chief has urged his officers not to show their support for causes whilst on duty.

LGBT charity hits back at Met chief as he says police can wear poppies but must avoid 'attaching' themselves to causes
Russia Hardliner Arrested

Russian hard-line nationalist to stay in prison after accusing Putin of weakness

Wilko could be saved from falling into administration

Can Wilko be saved? Redundancies paused as last-minute bids come in to rescue retailer

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Tens of thousands raised for hero cop seriously injured when he was hit by a train as he saved distressed man
Pope Francis

Vatican seeks to calm outrage over Pope’s praise for Russia’s imperial past

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is unlikely to return to public duties despite recent apparent shows of support

Prince Andrew 'much-loved' but will not return to public royal duties despite recent shows of support
Diana's death will be treated sensitively, an executive producer on The Crown has vowed

Princess Diana's death scene in The Crown will be treated with 'sensitivity' after photos of paparazzi chase recreation
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Meghan to join Harry at Invictus Games amid claims she won't be in UK for first anniversary of Queen's death

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit