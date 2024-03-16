Breaking News

Vaughan Gething to become Wales' next first minister after winning Labour leadership contest

Vaughan Gething has been announced as the next first minister of Wales. Picture: Supplied

By Jenny Medlicott

Vaughan Gething is set to become the new first minister of Wales after winning the Welsh Labour leadership contest.

Mr Gething, 49, has been chosen as the party's next leader, succeeding Mark Drakeford, who has held the position since 2018.

He achieved 51.7% of the vote compared to his rival, the education minister Jeremy Miles with 48.3%.

Mr Gething, who will also be the first black man to hold the post, is expected to be declared the country's fifth leader on Wednesday when a vote will be held in the Senedd.

Speaking after the news, Mr Gething paid tribute to outgoing first minister Mark Drakeford.

He said: "The first thing to do is to pay tribute to Mark. What is often said about Mark is he is a details man.

"But he was the right leader at the right time during the pandemic and it is true that we will be forever in his debt to his forensic approach to public policy.

"Not a lot is said about a heart that went into it to the deep and unwavering duty to defend Wales, as a community, as a people, as a family of families."

Jane Dodds MS, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, congratulated Mr Gething on his win on what she described as a "bold new beginning" for Wales.

She said: "This a bold new beginning for us all, one which could make or break the very future of this country. We need to see a different approach to the issues facing our nation and not the same 'steady as she goes' approach taken by Mr Gething's predecessors.

"Many people across Wales feel forgotten about, we need a government that meets the needs of everyone here in Wales, from North to South and East to West.

""The people of Wales want a healthy environment and a thriving NHS, and they want a government that's willing to lead the way in making this dream a reality.

"My question to Mr Gething is this, are you willing to give the people of Wales what they want?"

It comes after Mr Drakeford, 69, announced in December last year he would be resigning.

Mr Drakeford was first elected to the Senedd in 2011 as the Member for Cardiff West.

He served in various ministerial roles from 2013 under the leadership of Carwyn Jones, before succeeding him as First Minister and Welsh Labour leader in 2018.

