Hollywood legend Warren Beatty sued for 'coercing teenage girl into sex'

Warren Beatty allegedly coerced a child into sex. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Hollywood legend Warren Beatty has been sued for allegedly coercing a teenage girl into having sex.

The Bonnie and Clyde star, 85, used his power and prominent position in the film industry to pressure a child to sleep with him when she was 14 and 15, and he was 35, the lawsuit claims.

Plaintiff Kristina Hirsch alleges that she met Mr Beatty on a film set in 1973, where he was "unduly attentive" and complimented her looks and gave her his phone number.

Mr Beatty later allegedly called her several times, offered to help with her homework and discussed Ms Hirsch losing her virginity.

Warren Beatty earlier in his career. Picture: Getty

Ms Hirsch is suing Mr Beatty for sexual battery, sexual assault and sex with a minor.

She claims in the lawsuit that Mr Beatty "used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child”.

She is seeking compensation for the psychological, mental and emotional damage Mr Beatty's alleged actions have had on her life since the incident.

Warren Beatty in 1966. Picture: Getty

Ms Hirsch said the alleged sexual abuse has made it hard for her to deal with authority figures in her life, and given her problems with trust and control.

“As a direct result of the molestation by defendant Doe, plaintiff has had issues with her personal life, such as issues with trust and control.

“These feelings have caused plaintiff substantial emotional distress, guilt, anxiety, nervousness and fear.”

Mr Beatty has not commented on the lawsuit, which does not mention him by name but includes a detailed description.

Bonnie and Clyde stars Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Picture: Getty

The lawsuit says that the defendant “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in ‘Bonnie and Clyde."

“By 1973, DEFENDANT DOE had acquired wealth, stature and power as a result of his career and status as a movie star.”

Mr Beatty was one of the most powerful and successful figures in Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s, following the success of Bonnie and Clyde in 1967 - working as an actor, writer, director and producer.

In total, eight of the films he produced were nominated for 53 Oscars.

He won the Academy Award for Best Director for Reds, a 1981 film he co-wrote, directed, produced and starred in about the Russian revolution.